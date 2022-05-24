Dream gives a megafan a new car, Twitter overjoyed by streamer's generosity

In Minecraft, there aren’t many content creators more famous than Dream. The streamer has over 29 million YouTube subscribers, and recently, he changed the life of one of his fans for the better. Dream gave away a car to this fan, Perlawastaken.

The streamer has a colossal following and taking the time out to help one individual fan only endeared his fanbase to him further while also improving the life of a fan.

perla :) #273 @perlawastaken I present to you, the dream mobile! Nothing I can say or do could ever show how thankful I am for this opportunity. From the bottom of my heart thank you Dream :] you’ve made a huge impact in my life <3 I present to you, the dream mobile! Nothing I can say or do could ever show how thankful I am for this opportunity. From the bottom of my heart thank you Dream :] you’ve made a huge impact in my life <3 https://t.co/cgwmil8Hmb

Dream fan elated to get a car from the streamer

Perla revealed on Twitter on May 20, 2022, that the streamer and content creator gave her a car, which ultimately changed her life. Her previous vehicle wasn’t causing several problems, so he stepped up and helped the viewer out.

“I don’t think Dream will ever realize how much this helps me out. My life doesn’t even feel real. I have been struggling with my old car for a while and to finally have a car that I can drive with no issues means the absolute world to me.”

perla :) #273 @perlawastaken I don’t think dream will ever realize how much this helps me out. My life doesn’t even feel real. I have been struggling with my old car for a while and to finally have a car that I can drive with no issues means the absolute world to me. I don’t think dream will ever realize how much this helps me out. My life doesn’t even feel real. I have been struggling with my old car for a while and to finally have a car that I can drive with no issues means the absolute world to me.

The YouTuber's response was simple - dropping a few heart emojis on Twitter. This led to many responses from the fanbase, excited that the Minecraft star took their time and money to help a fan who desperately needed it.

With so many followers, it can be hard to single out any particular person to aid them in times of need. But Dream was able to make a highly positive impact in this case.

Dream’s fans come together in appreciation of the wholesome moment

Perhaps the best thing about this was that fans came together instead of toxicity or vitriol and were glad to see the content creator do something for Perla. Fans were happy for her instead of angry that it wasn’t them.

Willow @Cen_Willow @perlawastaken So happy for you perla you truly deserve this. You are hard working, kind and amazing! Thank you dream for giving her this opportunity! @perlawastaken So happy for you perla you truly deserve this. You are hard working, kind and amazing! Thank you dream for giving her this opportunity!

m :) 🍂 @kinokomarta @dreamwastaken this community owes everything to you, thank you for loving us so much @perlawastaken the impact you have on this community is insane dream. we love and appreciate you so so much and i hope you never forget it. seeing perla this grateful and happy is making me feel grateful and happy toothis community owes everything to you, thank you for loving us so much @dreamwastaken @perlawastaken the impact you have on this community is insane dream. we love and appreciate you so so much and i hope you never forget it. seeing perla this grateful and happy is making me feel grateful and happy too 😭 this community owes everything to you, thank you for loving us so much

The content creator’s fans were glad to see him doing something so giving and kind to a fan they did not have to reach out to. It was a wholesome moment that the fans were glad to see.

emkay @emkay_boo @dreamwastaken You’re so sweet and compassionate!! I’m so glad you have such a giving heart!! @dreamwastaken You’re so sweet and compassionate!! I’m so glad you have such a giving heart!!

morgan #8813 @morgannnic @dreamwastaken @perlawastaken dream you are possibly the kindest, most generous person i’ve ever gotten to know. thank you for supporting your community like this, it’s such an inspiration @dreamwastaken @perlawastaken dream you are possibly the kindest, most generous person i’ve ever gotten to know. thank you for supporting your community like this, it’s such an inspiration ❤️

According to one Twitter user, the only real criticism is that the car should have been green. That way, it matches the streamer’s signature hoodie.

Dream may get some hate from parts of the internet, but this thread was all love, people showing appreciation for the YouTuber and Twitch streamer.

purplepickle @purplepickle05 @dreamwastaken @perlawastaken dream why are you the nicest person on the actual planet. @dreamwastaken @perlawastaken dream why are you the nicest person on the actual planet.

daisy @nbhdgogy @dreamwastaken dream you’ve made a huge impact on all us, thank you so much <3 @dreamwastaken dream you’ve made a huge impact on all us, thank you so much <3

Altogether, this was an incredible moment showing how supportive and kind the Minecraft star's community can be to one another. Perla also later made a post stating that the car was insured and ready to drive.

Edited by Srijan Sen