Dream gives a megafan a new car, Twitter overjoyed by streamer's generosity

In Minecraft, there aren’t many content creators more famous than Dream. The streamer has over 29 million YouTube subscribers, and recently, he changed the life of one of his fans for the better. Dream gave away a car to this fan, Perlawastaken.
The streamer has a colossal following and taking the time out to help one individual fan only endeared his fanbase to him further while also improving the life of a fan.
Dream fan elated to get a car from the streamer
Perla revealed on Twitter on May 20, 2022, that the streamer and content creator gave her a car, which ultimately changed her life. Her previous vehicle wasn’t causing several problems, so he stepped up and helped the viewer out.
“I don’t think Dream will ever realize how much this helps me out. My life doesn’t even feel real. I have been struggling with my old car for a while and to finally have a car that I can drive with no issues means the absolute world to me.”
The YouTuber's response was simple - dropping a few heart emojis on Twitter. This led to many responses from the fanbase, excited that the Minecraft star took their time and money to help a fan who desperately needed it.
With so many followers, it can be hard to single out any particular person to aid them in times of need. But Dream was able to make a highly positive impact in this case.
Dream’s fans come together in appreciation of the wholesome moment
Perhaps the best thing about this was that fans came together instead of toxicity or vitriol and were glad to see the content creator do something for Perla. Fans were happy for her instead of angry that it wasn’t them.
The content creator’s fans were glad to see him doing something so giving and kind to a fan they did not have to reach out to. It was a wholesome moment that the fans were glad to see.
According to one Twitter user, the only real criticism is that the car should have been green. That way, it matches the streamer’s signature hoodie.
Dream may get some hate from parts of the internet, but this thread was all love, people showing appreciation for the YouTuber and Twitch streamer.
Altogether, this was an incredible moment showing how supportive and kind the Minecraft star's community can be to one another. Perla also later made a post stating that the car was insured and ready to drive.