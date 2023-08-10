"Dude finally showed up to an event in time" - Fans react as xQc gets spotted at the Power Slap 4 event

Prominent internet personality Felix "xQc" has made headlines once again after fans spotted him at the Power Slap 4 event in Las Vegas, Nevada. For those unaware, Power Slap is a slap-fighting promotion company established in 2022 and owned by UFC president Dana White. Slap fighting is a one-on-one competition in which fighters exchange powerful, open-handed blows.

The Power Slap 4: Hintz vs Turpin event was held on August 9, 2023, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. xQc's surprise appearance at the event has gone viral on the internet, with numerous fans sharing their thoughts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

Redditor u/Zealousideal-Tie-204's comment attracted hundreds of upvotes, in which they said:

"Dude finally showed up to an event in time. And he's not even (a) part of the event."

"Ain't no f**king way you're sitting like that" - Adin Ross pokes fun at xQc's signature style of sitting at the Power Slap 4: Hintz vs Turpin event, fans react

Controversial Kick star Adin Ross recently took to his alternate Twitter handle, @AR15thed3mon, to share a 10-second clip of xQc sitting at the event in what is considered his signature posture. The Florida native poked fun at the streamer, stating:

"Ain't no f**king way you're sitting like that! (Felix gets surprised and asks Adin Ross to stop) I'm sorry."

Later that day, xQc shared his experience at the event in a series of Instagram Stories. In one slide, he displayed his seat, which mentioned his Twitch username:

In another, the former Overwatch pro claimed that watching the fighters slap each other was the "most degen s**t" he had ever seen in his life:

"Well, that was the most degen s**t I've seen in my life. Actually crazy."

As mentioned earlier, the French-Canadian star's appearance at the Power Slap 4 event drew a lot of attention on social media. Redditor u/RicketySpicket mentioned the 27-year-old's recent meeting with Dana White at a casino. They added:

"They were in insane penthouse rooms and the dealers were suspiciously generous with their conduct on normal card procedure. I'd say this was part of the deal."

According to another fan, White was "using" the streamer to gain exposure because the Power Slap brand was struggling:

xQc is a well-known Twitch content creator, best known for playing a variety of games on his channel. However, he was recently embroiled in a major controversy, with notable YouTubers like Ethan Klein criticizing him for his reaction content.