EA FC 24 87+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC: Best and worst players you can get

The newly released EA FC 24 87+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC can be a real mixed bag for the players completing the challenge. Released earlier on February 4, the new SBC offers four picks to choose from after you complete its three tasks.

Naturally, there are certain icons in the reward pool that are far more expensive than what the SBC will cost. These are the perfect players to choose as your rewards. Similarly, there are certain items in the pool that have massively declined in their market valuations; these are the items that you should hope to avoid at all costs.

Best EA FC 24 87+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC players

Pele is one of the best icons you can find (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 24 87+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC contains three different types of icons. The following items are possibly the best rewards you can hope to get.

Pele Base Icon

Ronaldinho Thunderstruck Icon

Pele Winter Wildcards Icon

Johann Cruyff Thunderstruck Icon

Ruud Gullit Base Icon

Mia Hamm Base Icon

Ronaldo Base Icon

All these cards are extremely expensive to acquire directly from the market. They have excellent in-game stats, dominate the general meta, and they're right on top of the current power curve. These are among the best possible cards that you can currently use in your lineup.

Worst EA FC 24 87+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC players

Since the reward pool is quite massive, there are a lot of cards that have now fallen down in their market costs. These used to be pretty valuable earlier on in Ultimate Team, but they have now been replaced by better items.

Gheorghe Hagi Base Icon

Patrick Kluivert Base Icon

Ian Rush Base Icon

John Barnes Winter Wildcards Icon

Ian Rush Winter Wildcards Icon

It's best to avoid these items at all cost, and if you want to try them out, it's advised to rely on the market. That way, you'll save a lot of value on your fodder and coins.

