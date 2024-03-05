EA FC 24 Jean-Clair Todibo FC Fantasy SBC leaked- Possible cost and more

The latest player SBC of the FC Fantasy promo in Ultimate Team has been leaked on social media, with the EA FC 24 Jean-Clair Todibo FC Fantasy SBC rumored to arrive soon. As suggested by ASY FUT Trader in collaboration with FUT Scoreboard, the Frenchman will soon receive a boosted version for gamers to unlock and add to their squads.

FC Fantasy cards have been an amazing addition to gamers' rosters in Ultimate Team due to their potential to receive further upgrades depending on the performances and results of their respective teams.

This makes the leaked EA FC 24 Jean-Clair Todibo FC Fantasy SBC even more appealing, as OGC Nice are among the top performers in Ligue 1.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by X/ASYFutTrader.

When will the EA FC 24 Jean-Clair Todibo FC Fantasy SBC be released?

With the FC Fantasy promo entering its final stages, the leak by ASY FUT Trader suggests that the EA FC 24 Jean-Clair Todibo FC Fantasy SBC will be added to the game on Tuesday (March 5, 2024). This will make it one of the final player SBCs to be released during this incredibly successful event.

With how overpowered his predicted stats look, this SBC could be a really popular choice for those looking for a new CB.

What will the EA FC 24 Jean-Clair Todibo FC Fantasy card look like, and how much will the SBC cost?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the card have not been revealed, ASY FUT Trader included a prediction in the leak that hints at the Frenchman receiving an 88-rated version with the following key attributes:

Pace: 85

Shooting: 54

Passing: 71

Dribbling: 78

Defending: 90

Physicality: 88

While the leaker did not include a prediction regarding his PlayStyles, these base stats alone could make him one of the best defenders in the current meta of EA FC 24. He can also receive further upgrades if OGC Nice can fulfill the stipulations mentioned by EA Sports, potentially boosting him to an overall rating of 92.

The defender already possesses a Team of the Week card in Ultimate Team this season, but this card will eclipse his previous version with ease. While it is hard to accurately predict a price for this SBC item, there is certainly a possibility that it will cost under 150,000 coins. This is because most hardcore Ultimate Team fans already have plenty of amazing center-backs in their lineups.