EA FC 24 leak hints at Milan Skriniar and Boulaye Dia arriving as Radioactive objective/SBC players

The Radioactive promo begins soon in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with leaks suggesting that Milan Skriniar and Boulaye Dia will be part of the event as SBC/objective players. This is exciting news for gamers, as both athletes are underrated when it comes to their viability in the current meta of the game, and a boost to their stats will make them really usable.

The Radioactive promo is a brand-new addition to Ultimate Team in EA FC 24 and will make squad building extremely easy. These new promo items will count as two players for nation, league, and team-based chemistry links, making them some of the most sought-after cards in the game.

Players like Skriniar and Dia, who had earlier been deemed impossible to use due to chemistry, will now be viable options.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

What to know about rumored Radioactive Skriniar and Dia in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The entire roster of Radioactive promo players in EA FC 24 has already been leaked on social media, with the likes of Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde, and Lionel Messi being rumored as inclusions. However, a new set of leaks has hinted at the possibility of Milan Skriniar and Boulaye Dia being the objective/SBC players scheduled to be released soon in Ultimate Team.

What will Radioactive Skriniar look like?

Despite the departure of Lionel Messi and Neymar, PSG are still one of the most overpowered sides in EA FC 24. Not only do they have some of the best attackers in the game, but their defense is also formidable in every aspect. New signing Milan Skriniar is yet to receive a special card this year, and leaks suggest that he will be part of the Radioactive promo.

While his exact overall rating and stats are not known, FUT Sheriff predicts that he will be 88-rated with the following attributes:

Pace: 81

Shooting: 44

Passing: 62

Dribbling: 73

Defending: 89

Physicality: 86

Skriniar has had some memorable special cards in Ultimate Team during his days at Inter in Serie A, and his very first special item for PSG could be just as impressive.

What will Radioactive Boulaye Dia look like?

Boulaye Dia is among the most promising yet underrated strikers in the Italian top flight. The Senegalese forward plays for Salernitana, and his rumored Radioactive card could be 88-rated with the following stats:

Pace: 88

Shooting: 88

Passing: 70

Dribbling: 88

Defending: 35

Physicality: 83

If these stats prove to be accurate, he could be a very useful attacking option for Serie A squads in EA FC 24.