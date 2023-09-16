EA Sports has revealed a list of the best players in EA FC 24 to possess the brand new Aerial PlayStyle, with Virgil van Dijk leading the lineup. PlayStyles are a new addition to the game and could potentially change how the game is played, with the virtual depiction of these athletes showcasing their skills in the most realistic and authentic manner.

Not only is Virgil van Dijk among the highest-rated players to possess the Aerial PlayStyle, but he also has this particular attribute as a PlayStyle+. This makes him stand out even more amongst his peers, and he will truly be a dominant force in the air when contending for headers and 50/50s. Van Dijk has some elite company on this list, with some of the best male and female footballers also possessing the same style.

Virgil van Dijk is the best player to possess the Aerial PlayStyle in EA FC 24

PlayStyles are a more sophisticated version of traits from earlier iterations in the series and serve as its replacement in EA FC 24 while also offering a two-tier benefit system. Players who possess a certain PlayStyle will display certain attributes and skills that reflect their real-life abilities, and the effect is boosted even further for those who possess PlayStyle+, like Virgil van Dijk.

The Aerial PlayStyle, in particular, helps players be more dominant in the air during heading scenarios, making them forces to be reckoned with during set pieces and crosses.

These superstars will be incredible in the air in EA FC 24

Expand Tweet

Based on the information provided by EA Sports, these are the best players who possess this particular style in the upcoming title:

Virgil van Dijk : 89 (PlayStyle+)

: 89 (PlayStyle+) Antonio Rudiger : 85 (PlayStyle+)

: 85 (PlayStyle+) Khadija Shaw : 85 (PlayStyle+)

: 85 (PlayStyle+) Sam Kerr : 90

: 90 Ruben Dias : 89

: 89 Ada Hegerberg : 89

: 89 Irene Paredes : 88

: 88 Wendie Renard : 88

: 88 Alexandra Popp : 88

: 88 Marie-Antoinette Katoto: 88

It is refreshing to see both male and female footballers possess a PlayStyle associated with exceptional physical traits and abilities. This makes the inclusion of women in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team rather promising, as they will now be able to compete with their male counterparts in all aspects of the beautiful game.

With the likes of Sam Kerr, Khadija Shaw, and Ada Hegerberg joining Virgil van Dijk on this list, fans will be excited to try these players out in the upcoming game.