EA FC 24 TOTY Icon Patrick Vieira and TOTY Icon Franck Ribery leaked: Expected release date, possible stats, and more

Recent leaks on social media have hinted at the inclusion of Icons in the Team of the Year promo, with EA FC 24 TOTY Icon Patrick Vieira and TOTY Icon Franck Ribery being among the rumored players. These two French legends have been part of the illustrious Team of the Year lineup in the past, and their boosted versions will undoubtedly rank among the best items in the game.

Team of the Year is always the biggest and most anticipated promo in Ultimate Team every year, and 2024 is shaping up to be no different. With voting now being live, gamers can choose who they believe deserves to be part of the roster, and the hype is higher than ever. The excitement is further enhanced by leaks suggesting that EA FC 24 TOTY Icon Patrick Vieira and TOTY Icon Franck Ribery will also arrive soon.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

When will EA FC 24 TOTY Icon Patrick Vieira and TOTY Icon Franck Ribery be released?

The vote for the official Team of the Year roster is now live, which means that the promo is expected to arrive soon as well. The ongoing Versus promo will expire on January 19 after the conclusion of Team 2, which is when most players expect the next event to begin. This could herald the arrival of new cards EA FC 24 TOTY Icon Patrick Vieira and Franck Ribery as well.

Players of this caliber are unlikely to arrive as objectives or SBC items in Ultimate Team and will most likely be added to packs. While the TOTY event itself is expected to begin on January 19, the full roster will be released a week later on January 26, which is the most probable release date for such prominent Icons.

However, all these dates are based purely on speculation and rumors. There is yet to be any official confirmation from EA Sports regarding the date on which the event will begin, with only the official TOTY voting currently being available.

What are the stats of EA FC 24 TOTY Icon Patrick Vieira and Franck Ribery? (Predicted)

While the exact overall stats of these two items are unknown, FUT Sheriff included predictions that hint at the potential overall rating and attributes. They have also suggested that every TOTY Icon has two PlayStyle+ traits.

These are the predicted stats of EA FC 24 TOTY Icon Patrick Vieira:

Overall: 89

Pace: 83

Shooting: 79

Passing: 81

Dribbling: 83

Defending: 89

Physicality: 91

Similarly, TOTY Icon Franck Ribery is rumored to showcase these stats:

Overall: 89

Pace: 90

Shooting: 86

Passing: 86

Dribbling: 91

Defending: 39

Physicality: 67

If the predictions prove to be accurate, these will be two of the most sought-after cards in the current meta.