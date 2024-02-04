EA FC 24 Winning Strategy SBC cheapest solution and more

The EA FC 24 Winning Strategy SBC is the latest fodder challenge that is now available in Ultimate Team. The release was pretty much expected as it is part of the RTTF Puzzle Completionist objective, and the date had been fixed by the developers themselves. Unfortunately, by the looks of it, the challenge might not be anything too special.
However, this is an easy fodder challenge that most players should be able to complete for free. In exchange, they will get an interesting mystery item, which could very be promo cards. Naturally, it becomes important to analyze the EA FC 24 Winning Strategy SBC. This will allow you to find the cheapest solution to completing the challenge.
All EA FC 24 Winning Strategy SBC tasks
There's only one task that you'll need to complete. The conditions are also relatively simple, making it perfect for beginners as well.
Task - Winning Strategy SBC
- # of players from Bundesliga: Min 1
- Leagues: Min 2
- Clubs: Max 6
- Gold Players: Min 2
- Player Level: Min Silver
- Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 14
- # of players in the Squad: 11
EA FC 24 Winning Strategy SBC Cheapest Solution
Task 1 - Winning Strategy SBC
- Leo Baptistao 75
- Chris Wood 75
- Alvaro Negredo 75
- Valentin Lazaro 75
- Cheikhou Kouyate 75
- Waldemar Anton 75
- Tarik Tissoudali 75
- Luis Hernandez 75
- Victor Chust 75
- Suarez 75
- Noelia Ramos 75
Cost: 3,200
Is the EA FC 24 Winning Strategy SBC worth completing?
Upon completing this SBC, you'll get a tradeable Premium Gold Players pack, and the completion cost is lower than what this pack usually costs. This makes it a perfect challenge for you to complete. Moreover, the chances are you'll already have all the fodder required to complete it, reducing the final price to 0.
Moreover, completing this SBC is mandatory if you want to finish the RTTF Completionist Puzzle objective set. It will allow you to get more packs as well, which you can then open for different players. If you're in luck, you could end up getting one or more RTTF cards from these packs.
Check out these guides on some of the other active evolutions:
TOTY Legendary Comebackl TOTY Unsung Herol TOTY Visionary Evolution l TOTY Right Side Star Evolution