EA FC 24 Winning Strategy SBC cheapest solution and more

The EA FC 24 Winning Strategy SBC is the latest fodder challenge that is now available in Ultimate Team. The release was pretty much expected as it is part of the RTTF Puzzle Completionist objective, and the date had been fixed by the developers themselves. Unfortunately, by the looks of it, the challenge might not be anything too special.

However, this is an easy fodder challenge that most players should be able to complete for free. In exchange, they will get an interesting mystery item, which could very be promo cards. Naturally, it becomes important to analyze the EA FC 24 Winning Strategy SBC. This will allow you to find the cheapest solution to completing the challenge.

All EA FC 24 Winning Strategy SBC tasks

There's only one task that you'll need to complete. The conditions are also relatively simple, making it perfect for beginners as well.

Task - Winning Strategy SBC

# of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Leagues: Min 2

Clubs: Max 6

Gold Players: Min 2

Player Level: Min Silver

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 14

# of players in the Squad: 11

EA FC 24 Winning Strategy SBC Cheapest Solution

Task 1 - Winning Strategy SBC

Leo Baptistao 75

Chris Wood 75

Alvaro Negredo 75

Valentin Lazaro 75

Cheikhou Kouyate 75

Waldemar Anton 75

Tarik Tissoudali 75

Luis Hernandez 75

Victor Chust 75

Suarez 75

Noelia Ramos 75

Cost: 3,200

Is the EA FC 24 Winning Strategy SBC worth completing?

Upon completing this SBC, you'll get a tradeable Premium Gold Players pack, and the completion cost is lower than what this pack usually costs. This makes it a perfect challenge for you to complete. Moreover, the chances are you'll already have all the fodder required to complete it, reducing the final price to 0.

Moreover, completing this SBC is mandatory if you want to finish the RTTF Completionist Puzzle objective set. It will allow you to get more packs as well, which you can then open for different players. If you're in luck, you could end up getting one or more RTTF cards from these packs.

