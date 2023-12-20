EA Sports releases TOTW 14 in EA FC 24, Osimhen and Modric headline the roster

The Team of the Week 14 (TOTW 14) has now been officially unveiled in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with superstars like Victor Osimhen and Luka Modric being featured in this lineup. This is one of the most star-studded rosters of In-form items released so far in the game cycle. As such, fans will be eager to get their hands on some of its special cards.

After an exciting weekend of footballing action across the top leagues, Osimhen and Modric are two of the highest-rated items in TOTW 14. This lineup's lower-ranked spots also feature some big names renowned for their overpowered abilities on the virtual pitch.

Luka Modric and Victor Osimhen headline an incredible TOTW 14 squad in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The Team of the Week promo has been completely revamped in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. Releases under it now feature smaller rosters featuring items with better boosts than ever before. This is evident in the case of the latest TOTW 14 reveal, with several names receiving much more significant upgrades than expected.

However, despite the inclusion of multiple star athletes, Luka Modric and Victor Osimhen are still this lineup's top dogs.

The Real Madrid superstar continues to prove that age is just a number, as his performances have failed to diminish over the years. He was in fine form in their latest match against Villareal, earning a spot on the TOTW 14 roster. Similarly, Victor Osimhen was involved in both goals as Napoli beat Cagliari 2-1, with his assist for the second goal being the weekend's highlight.

Which players are included in TOTW 14 in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Expand Tweet

These are the players included in the squad:

Victor Osimhen: 89

Luka Modric: 88

Kim Min Jae: 87

Allan Saint-Maximin: 86

Raphael Varane: 86

Artem Dovbyk: 86

Pietro Terracciano: 85

Mohammed Kudus: 84

Takuma Asano: 83

Emannuel Sabbi: 83

Ismael Saibari: 83

Kevin Mac Allister: 83

Andre Luis: 83

Lena Ostermeier: 83

Finn Azaz: 83

Rafa Mujica: 83

Joel Pereira: 83

Esperanza Pizarro: 83

This is an incredibly impressive selection of players from across several leagues and includes both male and female athletes.

Which are the best players in the TOTW 14 lineup?

Despite being the highest-rated players, Luka Modric and Victor Osimhen are not the most appealing special cards on offer here. That is because they already possess much better RTTK cards in EA FC 24. This makes players like Kim Min Jae especially enticing, as this is his first special card of the season.

Saint-Maximin and Varane also possess promo items already, but the former has now received a five-star weak foot boost. On the other hand, the latter can be used in this game's TOTW Upgrade Evolution to boost his stats even further.