EA Sports responds after FIFA 23 World Cup Icon glitch changes Drogba to Maldini in Ultimate Team

Fans of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team are certainly no strangers to glitches in the game, as EA Sports have been susceptible to making a few mistakes over the years. The latest visual glitch has caused quite a stir amongst the fanbase, especially with EA Sports turning a blind eye to it for the longest time. However, the developers have finally addressed the community regarding the issue.

World Cup Icons were added to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team in separate batches during tournament-themed promos, adding to the hype surrounding World Cup festivities in FUT. This was a brand new addition to Ultimate Team and fans were eager to obtain these new versions to add to their squads, but these cards were unfortunately plagued by several visual glitches and anomalies.

World Cup Icons in FIFA 23 have suffered from rather amusing visual glitches

A fairly prominent visual glitch recently occurred with World Cup Icon Didier Drogba, as the iconic Ivorian striker featured the in-game appearance of Paulo Maldini. This has caused plenty of confusion on social media, with fans taking to Twitter and Reddit to share how Drogba's in-game character model has been swapped with that of the legendary Italian defender.

SebFUT @SebFUT



If you use World Cup Icon Drogba in game, you actually use Maldini as your Striker…



(Images via This might be the funniest EA Mistake yetIf you use World Cup Icon Drogba in game, you actually use Maldini as your Striker…(Images via @GCIIMessi This might be the funniest EA Mistake yet 😂🇨🇮 If you use World Cup Icon Drogba in game, you actually use Maldini as your Striker…(Images via @GCIIMessi ) https://t.co/My3crzxbHQ

While the attributes and abilities of these World Cup Icon cards have not been altered despite a change in appearance, the glitch is rather jarring. Both players are remarkably different when it comes to their looks, making it hard for gamers to distinguish and identify the desired footballer on the virtual pitch of FIFA 23.

What other cards were affected by this glitch in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Similarly, the World Cup Icon version of Petr Cech has also been affected, with the Czech goalkeeper now assuming the appearance of Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel in-game. While this is not as concerning as the issue with Drogba, as goalkeepers are not manually controlled by gamers and are not actively involved in the build-up play, it's still an inconvenience for FUT enthusiasts.

Marios Argyrides @AFC_Eftimis @EASPORTSFIFA @EAHelp

Please fix your Icons World Cup Moments.

Almost all of them look like a bad lookalike version of them in pro clubs.

It's a shame paying for a card and looking like somebody else(Maldini=Drogba).

I know it's not the only issue here but come on! Please fix your Icons World Cup Moments.Almost all of them look like a bad lookalike version of them in pro clubs.It's a shame paying for a card and looking like somebody else(Maldini=Drogba).I know it's not the only issue here but come on! @EASPORTSFIFA @EAHelp Please fix your Icons World Cup Moments.Almost all of them look like a bad lookalike version of them in pro clubs.It's a shame paying for a card and looking like somebody else(Maldini=Drogba).I know it's not the only issue here but come on! https://t.co/DTK97Dd9yv

Several World Cup Icons, including Ronaldo Nazario, Bastian Schweinsteiger, and Pele, have been assigned generic character models. Their in-game appearances don't resemble these footballers at all, which is rather annoying for gamers who have added these cards to their squads in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

How have the developers responded to this situation?

Fans were absolutely livid as EA Sports failed to address this glitch for over a month, but the developers have finally communicated with the community about this issue. They did so through their community forums, where an EA representative shed some light on what actions are being taken to resolve the issue and how long it will take to deliver a solution.

Based on their response, it will still take some time before EA can provide a fix for this glitch, much to the disappointment of fans who own these World Cup Icons. This is especially concerning as some of these cards fetch a ridiculously high price in the FIFA 23 transfer market, and gamers who purchase these versions will have to use glitched variants in-game.

Poll : 0 votes