EA Sports reveals FIFA 23 Liga Portugal TOTS roster, featuring Taremi, Goncalves, and more

EA has revealed and released the Liga Portugal TOTS roster for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, featuring some top players who displayed exceptional performances last season. As FUT enters another week of Team of the Week drops, players can expect stars from the Portuguese league to appear as in-game rewards since their specially upgraded cards are already live.

Minor league Team of the Season squads have made quite a splash in FIFA 23, with many items in such teams getting substantial boosts to their ratings. This has made them a viable choice in many late-season FUT teams. Moreover, they're less expensive than players from bigger leagues.

This article will give you a brief overview of the Liga Portugal Team of the Season roster.

The Liga Portugal TOTS squad has some hidden gems in FIFA 23 Ultimate team

As seasons across the world enter their final stages, the Ultimate Team season is also entering its last rounds. FIFA 23's Team of the Season series provides some of the highest-rated cards in-game. This makes them a must-have for any player hoping to stay competitive in the title.

As its name suggests, the TOTS roster for each league consists of top-tier performers from this season. Befitting their achievements, the cards dedicated to these athletes have received significant upgrades.

Here are all the players included in FIFA 23's Liga Portugal Team of the Season roster with their ratings listed next to them.

Pedro Goncalves: 94 (LW)

Taremi: 93 (ST)

Joao Mario: 92 (RM)

Grimaldo: 92 (LB)

Goncalo Ramos: 91 (ST)

Otamendi: 91 (CB)

Ricardo Horta: 90 (CAM)

Diogo Costa: 89 (GK)

Like all the minor TOTS squads that came before — such as the MLS and the Super Lig — the main Liga Portugal Team of the Season roster contains eight players: one goalkeeper, two defenders, two midfielders, and three strikers (including the winger). However, there are two more in the mix:

Otavio: 90 (RM)

Hector Bellerin: 91 (RWB)

Unlike items in the main squad, these two are dedicated rewards for completing a Milestone Objective and Squad Building Challenge. This means FIFA 23 players looking to pack these specific Liga Portugal Team of the Season cards will need to beat the corresponding challenges to get their hands on these items.

The main roster's cards, however, can only be obtained by opening packs or spending FUT Coins on Ultimate Team's transfer market at this moment. While TOTS cards normally have very high prices, being from a minor league means these items ideally should not be obscenely expensive to get.

Are the Liga Portugal TOTS cards worth getting?

Much like most Team of the Season packs, almost all the cards mentioned above have very high stats. Pedro Goncalves's 94-rated LW item is quite strong to have for the wings because of its 97-dribbling rating. Goncalo Ramos and Taremi are not far behind and have good shooting and pace stats. Moreover, Grimaldo's 99-pace rating is quite admirable to have for any LB.

With some solid cards in the roster, this Liga Portugal TOTS squad in FIFA 23 is fine addition to EA Sports' game and is sure to catch the eye of fans who were looking forward to its release.

Poll : 0 votes