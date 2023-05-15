EA Sports reveals FIFA 23 Serie A TOTS nominees, Osimhen and Leao spearhead the attack

With the title race in the Italian top flight coming to a conclusion, EA Sports has revealed the shortlisted nominees for Serie A TOTS in FIFA 23, including Rafael Leao and Victor Osimhen. The winners will receive boosted versions in Ultimate Team, and with Napoli being crowned champions after a dry spell that lasted years, their players dominate the nominee roster.

Victor Osimhen and Kvhicha Kvaratskhelia have formed the most lethal offensive duo in the Seria A this season. The two superstars combined to contribute the majority of their team's goals, earning a spot in the Serie A TOTS nominee lineup in the process. Despite being unable to retain their title, AC Milan's Rafael Leao is featured on the shortlist as well.

Osimhen and Leao are favorites to receive Serie A TOTS versions in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The trio of Rafael Leao, Victor Osimhen, and Kvhicha Kvaratskhelia are arguably the three most likely players to be included in the Serie A TOTS ranks. The roster will be based on fan votes, and these three superstars are incredibly popular amongst both Serie A viewers and FIFA 23 enthusiasts.

However, they're not the only prominent names to be included in the shortlist, with the Italian top flight being replete with household names who have established themselves amongst the global elite.

Which players have been nominated for Serie A TOTS in FIFA 23?

These footballers are in with a chance to receive Team of the Season versions:

Goalkeepers

Rui Patrício - AS Roma

Guglielmo Vicario - Empoli FC

Wojciech Szczęsny - Juventus

Ivan Provedel - SS Lazio

Alex Meret - SSC Napoli

Defenders

Carlos Augusto - AC Monza

Chris Smalling - AS Roma

Giorgio Scalvini - Atalanta BC

Stefan Posch - Bologna FC

Federico Dimarco - Inter

Alessio Romagnoli - SS Lazio

Kim Min-jae - SSC Napoli

Giovanni Di Lorenzo - SSC Napoli

Perr Schuurs - Torino FC

Destiny Udogie - Udinese

Federico Baschirotto - US Lecce

Gleison Bremer - Juventus

Theo Hernández - AC Milan

Midfielders

Sandro Tonali - AC Milan

Sofyan Amrabat - ACF Fiorentina

Riccardo Orsolini - Bologna FC

Tommaso Baldanzi - Empoli FC

Nicolò Barella - Inter

Adrien Rabiot - Juventus

Nicolò Fagioli - Juventus

Sergej Milinković-Savić - SS Lazio

Stanislav Lobotka - SSC Napoli

Zambo Anguissa - SSC Napoli

Davide Frattesi - US Sassuolo

Hakan Çalhanoğlu - Inter

Bryan Cristante - AS Roma

Roberto Pereyra - Udinese

Attackers

Rafael Leão - AC Milan

M'bala Nzola - AC Spezia

Paulo Dybala - AS Roma

Rasmus Højlund - Atalanta BC

Ademola Lookman - Atalanta BC

Lautaro Martinez - Inter

Ángel Di María - Juventus

Mattia Zaccagni - SS Lazio

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - SSC Napoli

Victor Osimhen - SSC Napoli

Gabriel Strefezza - US Lecce

Boulaye Dia - US Salernitana

Armand Laurienté - US Sassuolo

With the likes of Rafael Leao, Victor Osimhen, Kvhicha Kvaratskhelia, Paolo Dybala, and Theo Hernandez in the running to receive boosted cards, Seria TOTS will undoubtedly be a massive hit in FIFA 23. It will rival the TOTS rosters from other major leagues as well.

