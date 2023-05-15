EA Sports reveals FIFA 23 Serie A TOTS nominees, Osimhen and Leao spearhead the attack

With the title race in the Italian top flight coming to a conclusion, EA Sports has revealed the shortlisted nominees for Serie A TOTS in FIFA 23, including Rafael Leao and Victor Osimhen. The winners will receive boosted versions in Ultimate Team, and with Napoli being crowned champions after a dry spell that lasted years, their players dominate the nominee roster.
Victor Osimhen and Kvhicha Kvaratskhelia have formed the most lethal offensive duo in the Seria A this season. The two superstars combined to contribute the majority of their team's goals, earning a spot in the Serie A TOTS nominee lineup in the process. Despite being unable to retain their title, AC Milan's Rafael Leao is featured on the shortlist as well.
Osimhen and Leao are favorites to receive Serie A TOTS versions in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
The trio of Rafael Leao, Victor Osimhen, and Kvhicha Kvaratskhelia are arguably the three most likely players to be included in the Serie A TOTS ranks. The roster will be based on fan votes, and these three superstars are incredibly popular amongst both Serie A viewers and FIFA 23 enthusiasts.
However, they're not the only prominent names to be included in the shortlist, with the Italian top flight being replete with household names who have established themselves amongst the global elite.
Which players have been nominated for Serie A TOTS in FIFA 23?
These footballers are in with a chance to receive Team of the Season versions:
Goalkeepers
- Rui Patrício - AS Roma
- Guglielmo Vicario - Empoli FC
- Wojciech Szczęsny - Juventus
- Ivan Provedel - SS Lazio
- Alex Meret - SSC Napoli
Defenders
- Carlos Augusto - AC Monza
- Chris Smalling - AS Roma
- Giorgio Scalvini - Atalanta BC
- Stefan Posch - Bologna FC
- Federico Dimarco - Inter
- Alessio Romagnoli - SS Lazio
- Kim Min-jae - SSC Napoli
- Giovanni Di Lorenzo - SSC Napoli
- Perr Schuurs - Torino FC
- Destiny Udogie - Udinese
- Federico Baschirotto - US Lecce
- Gleison Bremer - Juventus
- Theo Hernández - AC Milan
Midfielders
- Sandro Tonali - AC Milan
- Sofyan Amrabat - ACF Fiorentina
- Riccardo Orsolini - Bologna FC
- Tommaso Baldanzi - Empoli FC
- Nicolò Barella - Inter
- Adrien Rabiot - Juventus
- Nicolò Fagioli - Juventus
- Sergej Milinković-Savić - SS Lazio
- Stanislav Lobotka - SSC Napoli
- Zambo Anguissa - SSC Napoli
- Davide Frattesi - US Sassuolo
- Hakan Çalhanoğlu - Inter
- Bryan Cristante - AS Roma
- Roberto Pereyra - Udinese
Attackers
- Rafael Leão - AC Milan
- M'bala Nzola - AC Spezia
- Paulo Dybala - AS Roma
- Rasmus Højlund - Atalanta BC
- Ademola Lookman - Atalanta BC
- Lautaro Martinez - Inter
- Ángel Di María - Juventus
- Mattia Zaccagni - SS Lazio
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - SSC Napoli
- Victor Osimhen - SSC Napoli
- Gabriel Strefezza - US Lecce
- Boulaye Dia - US Salernitana
- Armand Laurienté - US Sassuolo
With the likes of Rafael Leao, Victor Osimhen, Kvhicha Kvaratskhelia, Paolo Dybala, and Theo Hernandez in the running to receive boosted cards, Seria TOTS will undoubtedly be a massive hit in FIFA 23. It will rival the TOTS rosters from other major leagues as well.