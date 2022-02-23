"eISL is the biggest platform that any FIFA professional player can ask for": Emaad Jameel Ahmed, NorthEast United FC player

eISL, or the online Indian Super League, is one of the biggest platforms a FIFA professional player can dream of. The first season of the tournament commenced in November 2021. Competing in a series of matches, a total of 11 teams represented various regions of India.

NorthEast United FC is one of the clubs competing in eISL and was atop the league standings a few weeks ago. In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, Emaad Jameel Ahmed, one of the players representing NorthEast United FC, talked about his journey as a professional gamer, his experience in the eISL, his dreams of taking part in the FIFA Global Series, and more.

Emaad's FIFA journey so far and what lies ahead

Q. How different is the life of a professional player from a casual one? Tell us about your life as a FIFA player and what inspired you to become a professional gamer.

Emaad: The life of a professional FIFA player is not as easy as people claim it to be, especially comparing it to a casual player who generally plays for fun with their friends. A professional player has to study their own game style and the meta of the game to perform to the best of their ability.

My life as a professional player has been phenomenal. I am overwhelmed with the community and the other professional players I have met along the way. I was inspired by my love for football and always wanted to recreate my favorite team’s (Barcelona) game style when I played. The COVID-19 pandemic did help the situation as I got the opportunity to showcase my skills and sharpen them. The journey so far has not been easy and is far from being complete!

Q. What are your thoughts on the current esports scene in India when it comes to FIFA? Do you think sports games get enough attention in the country?

Emaad: The FIFA esports scene was in a very stale place for a period of time but it has picked up pace. From having only small tournaments locally to India being eligible for the FIFA Global Series, it is a massive landmark for FIFA esports in the country. eISL has also played an important part in its growth.

Unfortunately, sports games do not get that much attention in India as the main focus goes to the battle royale games. Players can enjoy such games on their phones, whereas high-tier sports games are usually played on PCs or consoles.

Q. How does eISL come into play when it comes to boosting FIFA’s competitive presence in the country?

Emaad: eISL is the biggest platform that any FIFA professional player can ask for. This kind of opportunity does not come knocking on your door every other day. This is a massive step for anyone who wants to be a professional player. So far, this is India’s biggest FIFA LAN tournament and players get immense experience from it, which helps in improving confidence.

Q. You represent NorthEast United FC in eISL. Tell us more about your team. How do you ensure that proper synergy is maintained with your teammates while competing in the 2vs2 matches?

Emaad: I am very honored to represent NorthEast United FC as I am not just representing a club but eight different states. Communication is a very big aspect of the 2v2 games. My teammate and I tried playing our own individual way in the first two 2v2 games and it did not work out.

Over the next few days, we sat down and analyzed our games to figure out what the problem was and we figured that it was communication. There is no "I" in a team, so we knew that we both had to take charge and find a way to make our game-style work together.

Q. Your team has a fair chance of qualifying in the Grand Finals of eISL. Who/which team do you consider to be your greatest competitor to reach this goal?

Emaad: It felt surreal to know that we were on top of the table, but the work is far from done as there are six to seven teams that are still capable of becoming one of the top four. I feel Chennaiyan FC is a tough competitor for us and the other participants. They are the fan favorites and have a fair chance of winning.

Q. How excited are you for the FIFA Global Series 2022? What are your plans when it comes to competing in this prestigious tournament?

Emaad: I am very excited about the FIFA Global Series that will take place this year. Getting to participate in this tournament is one of my dreams, but like I said before, there is still a lot of work to do and the main goal is to improve and give the best in every game.

Q. FIFA 21 is one of the medal events in the list of games in the 2022 Asian Games. Do you have any plans on taking part in the upcoming tournament?

Gametube @GametubeI 19th Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 2022.

Esports Games in Asian Games 2022.

1.Arena of Valor

2.Dota 2

3.Dream Three Kingdom 2

4.FIFA

5.Hearthstone

6.League of Legends

7.PUBG Mobile

8.Street Fighter V 19th Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 2022.Esports Games in Asian Games 2022.1.Arena of Valor2.Dota 2 3.Dream Three Kingdom 24.FIFA5.Hearthstone 6.League of Legends 7.PUBG Mobile 8.Street Fighter V https://t.co/HDcKHxFzT5

Emaad: Definitely! This is just the beginning of my FIFA career and I would love to take every opportunity I get to showcase my skills.

Q. Since EA Sports comes up with a brand new FIFA game every year, which version has been your favorite so far?

Emaad: I would say my favorite version of the game would be FIFA 16, as it was this game’s tournament that I first took part in. Even though I did not win the tournament in my school fest, I finished third and surprised my friends with how I had played.

Q. FIFA 21 was quite criticized for the bugs and glitches. Do you think the developers worked towards smoother gameplay in FIFA 22? What is your go-to formation while playing the game?

Emaad: FIFA 21 was a very interesting game as it forced players to rely on the exploits that were in it. I do not think any game is perfect, but FIFA 22 took a step in the right direction with football simulation, making it truly eligible to become an esports game. I cannot wait to see what they have in store for us in FIFA 23!

My go-to formation is the 4-2-3-1 (narrow). I think it is the most balanced formation as you have two central defensive midfielders and a central attacking midfielder in front of them. For me, this triangle of players is very important as it allows me to maintain possession of the ball and keep my opponent guessing.

Q. What is your message to the fans who are cheering for your victory in eISL?

Emaad: I would like to thank all the fans who have supported us since the start. Their support kept us motivated and will keep us going till the end. We will give our 110% no matter what the situation is.

