Elden Ring multiplayer servers will be temporarily taken down (April 19) for maintenance and patch 1.04 update

Elden Ring multiplayer servers will be taken down temporarily today as FromSoftware will conduct the weekly maintenance and introduce a new version update.

Patch 1.04 will drop today, post-maintenance, and the recent tweet from the official handle has shared some details on when the servers will be taken down and for how long they will be unavailable.

It is expected to last about 1 hour for all platforms and will include an update to version 1.04.



Maintenance will begin at 1:00 AM PDT | 10:00 CEST | 17:00 JST.



According to the official notice, the Elden Ring servers will go into maintenance from 1.00 am PT/8.00 am UTC/5.00 pm JST. The tweet also mentioned that the servers would roughly be taken down for just one hour across all regions, and soon afterward, the patch 1.04 update will officially go live.

According to the official notice, the Elden Ring servers will go into maintenance from 1.00 am PT/8.00 am UTC/5.00 pm JST. The tweet also mentioned that the servers would roughly be taken down for just one hour across all regions, and soon afterward, the patch 1.04 update will officially go live.

While FromSoftware did state that the servers will be taken down for an hour, it’s essential to consider that maintenance might take longer than that. Many things can go wrong during the patching process, and players who want to get into the game as soon as possible might need to wait a little longer.

What to expect from Elden Ring patch 1.04 update



While FromSoftware is yet to provide any additional details as to what users can expect from the upcoming version update, likely, the patch is not exactly going to be a big one.

Many in the community feel that the update will introduce minor balance updates and fix some of the current performance issues PC players have faced ever since the game’s launch.

Elden Ring’s patch version 1.03, which came out a couple of weeks ago, brought in a significant number of balance updates to the RPG, where the developers looked to introduce massive tweaks to both items and weapon skills. Speedrunning tools like the Hoarfrost Stomp were nerfed, with new NPC questlines also making their way.

In the subsequent mini-patches, FromSoftware also fixed an issue with Starscourge Radahn, where a bug was causing the optional boss to deal less damage than intended. The fix sought to make him one of the most challenging bosses in the game once again.

Another fix that FromSoftware can look into in this update is the bug making the bleed dogs in Caelid do over 11,000 damage in one attack animation.

Soulsborne modder Zulie the Witch pointed the bug out in a recent video, talking about how the hitboxes for this enemy type are making them deal an insane amount of damage.

