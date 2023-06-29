Elden Ring selling for $42 in Steam Summer sale 2023

One of the biggest releases of 2022, Elden Ring, has received its biggest-ever discount on the Steam Summer Sale 2023. The seasonal festivities at one of the world's largest digital game stores began on June 29, and there are offers across multiple titles and genres. The noticeable price reduction of FromSoftware's serial hit will be great news for the gaming community.

This isn't the first instance of Elden Ring getting a discount, and there have been instances of the game selling for a noticeably lower price on Steam.

The Steam Summer Sale 2023 offer matches the best-ever discount, which FromSoftware has exercised until now. That's not all, as older hits like Dark Souls 3 are also part of the offering for the first time in nearly a year.

Is Elden Ring worth it on the Steam Summer Sale 2023?

Elden Ring won multiple GOTY awards in 2022 for excellence in multiple areas. FromSoftware and Bandai Namco delivered a blockbuster to the fans, who never lost hope despite all the delays. While the development took longer than expected, the wait was worth it.

The game costs $59.99 at full price, which is quite reasonable considering recent trends. Thanks to the Steam Summer Sale 2023, buyers can save 30% of the original price and only need to spend $41.99. This is a noticeable price reduction that matches the historical low.

At this price, it's an even bigger bargain, and this is the best time to get it for anyone interested. From a brilliant story to a masterfully crafted world, Elden Ring has everything to keep any player engaged for a long time.

A new DLC has also been launched since the game's original release, which has added the Colosseum mode for free. Another new chapter, in the form of Shadow of the Erdtree, is also in the making.

Dark Souls 3 gets a big discount on Steam Summer Sale 2023

Dark Souls 3 might be a familiar game, but it rarely appears in sales. The recent Steam sale is a rare occasion where buyers can save a massive 50% on the base price. After applying the discount, fans must pay only $29.99, which is a huge bargain considering all the available content.

