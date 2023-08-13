"Elon isn't serious": Mark Zuckerberg calls out Elon Musk for making excuses about fighting him, implies he will fight others

Mark Zuckerberg has recently taken a dig at Elon Musk's expense by giving an update on their much-anticipated fight. Rumors about the two billionaire CEOs duking it out in a ring following clashes online about Twitter v Threads debate have been flying around for weeks, but now it seems that the fight might not be happening after all.

Taking to Threads, Zuckerberg has revealed that he does not think Elon Musk is serious about fighting him and wrote that the Tesla CEO had refused to confirm a date citing excuses, even though MMA president Dana White had promised to set up a charity event.

Meta's head honcho also stated that Elon had asked to practice in his backyard, where Mark Zuckerberg has set up a fighting ring and is known to host friendly bouts. In a recent post on X's competitor app Threads, Mark wrote:

"I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious, and it's time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead."

"He knows how to reach me": Mark Zuckerberg implies he will move on to other competitors if Elon Musk doesn't confirm a date for their fight

After saying that Elon Musk is not serious about fighting him, Mark Zuckerberg went on to announce that unless his fellow billionaire does not get serious, he will be moving on to competing with other people who "take the sport seriously."

While it may have started out as a running gag, the billionaires had been preparing for a potential fight for quite some time, each posting training pictures on social media. However, it seems that Elon Musk was rejecting Mark Zuckerberg's calls to fix a date for their fight because of the risk of injury.

Suffice to say, Zuckerberg's post on Threads has gone viral on social media, with many reactions from across the board. Here are some of them:

It seems that the fight might just be off, but Elon Musk is yet to publicly react to Mark Zuckerberg's latest jab. Fans had been wanting to see the two tech juggernauts go toe-to-toe for a while, with even Dana White talking about a possible UFC feature that would surely have broken the internet.