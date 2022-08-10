“I don’t feel good” - EsfandTV claims Camp Knut diet is making him sick

Twitch personality EsfandTV, also known as Esfand, spoke about his experience working out at Camp Knut and claimed that the diet assigned to him was making him sick.

Before embarking on the 18th day of Camp Knut for an intense chest day regime, EsfandTV took to his Twitch channel to talk about his experience working out at the streamer fitness camp and playing Super Mario 64 with fellow Twitch content creator Bonnie.

Esfand stated that he had lost 10 pounds working out at the gym, however, the strict diet assigned to him was making him sick. He said:

"I mean, dude, my... I'm down 10 pounds, but I'm just... I'm just like exhausted. I'm like, I don't feel good."

EsfandTV reveals how the strict diet at Camp Knut is affecting his body

The One True King (OTK) co-founder hosted a three-hour-long stream earlier today, and at the 28-minute mark, the streamer read out a message posted by a fan, suggesting he use a diet tracking application called MacroFactor.

The conversation then shifted to Esfand talking about him losing 10 pounds while attending Camp Knut and mentioning how his body had reacted to the diet. He stated that he had vomited six times ever since the streamer fitness camp commenced:

"I'm like pooping and puking everywhere. Like, I've thrown up. I have a hard count of six pukes since Camp Knut started and hard count of like, infinite poops. In fact, I might even have to poop soon. Yeah."

Timestamp: 00:28:48

After reading out loud some fan comments lauding his looks, EsfandTV stated that Wake Wilder and Knut suggested he add more calories to his diet:

"'You're looking good.' Yeah, man, I feel great! No, I think... uhh... yeah, it's uhh... I just need more calories, I think, and that's basically it. I mean, Wake and Knut both said to eat more calories, so..."

Some fans grabbed the opportunity to make some jestful comments by asking if he knew some good plumbers due to his situation:

"'Hope you know some good plumbers.' I don't, that's the problem."

Following this, EsfandTV went on to reveal that Hafþór "The Mountain" Björnsson would fly out to Austin, Texas, after the latter reached 200k followers on his Twitch channel.

Fans react to the streamer's clip

More than 90 fans reacted to the streamer's clip in the YouTube comments section, here's a snippet of some of the most relevant fan comments:

Fans reacting to the streamer's experience after working out at Camp Knut (Images via OTKlips/YouTube)

Some viewers provided an in-depth explanation of what was going on in the streamer's body, while others suggested that EsfandTV vomiting six times in a short time frame requires a checkup and suggested that the streamer take a blood test.

Camp Knut is a 30-day fitness program organized by Norwegian bodybuilder Knut Spildrejorde. The camp has seen participation from various Twitch and YouTube streamers, including OTK's Mizkif, Nmplol, Tectone, Cyr, and others.

