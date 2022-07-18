“That guy was BB gunning!” – EsfandTV, Robcdee, Jinnytty and other streamers get shot by an airsoft gun at Amsterdam

Tim "EsfandTV" shared a startling clip of himself and other streamers while they were shot with an airsoft gun in Amsterdam.

Airsoft guns are typically non-lethal and are made as a replica of the original weapon. It uses non-metallic, plastic pellets or bullets that are non-penetrative in nature.

The 30-year-old One True King co-owner was involved in an airsoft gun incident during their visit to the 2022 TwitchCon in Amsterdam.

In the stream, EsfandTV is seen sitting with other streamers such as Rob "Robcdee" and Yoo "Jinnytty" who also witnessed the gunshots. One of the streamers was heard saying:

"That guy was BB gunning!"

EsfandTV and fellow streamers left confused after being hit by an airsoft gun

While in Amsterdam, after vlogging his day at the recently concluded 2022 TwitchCon, the OTK co-founder witnessed a strange airgun shooting. The streamer was seen sitting at a roadside table in the city with other streamers, including Jaycgee and Jinnytty.

As they interracted with each other during the livestream, a series of rapid noises were heard which appeared to be from a gun.

The group were naturally left perplexed after the flashing sound, which they concluded to be either an airgun or a water gun. Among the commotion, one of the streamers off-camera exclaimed:

Another streamer replied:

"That literally just hit my bu**."

Even EsfandTV was concerned and subsequently interjected:

"He shot an airsoft gun..."

The members of the group were bemused at the sight and started to check whether they were bleeding or not. Fortunately, the shooter was found to have been using water. With that being said, the streamers subsequently found their clothes to be a little wet, but chose to wave off the incident

Fans reacted to the strange incident

Before long, the video was clipped from EsfandTV's livestream and shared on the LivestreamFail community on Reddit. Most viewers concluded that the incident was just a case of TikTokers trying to prank people on the streets. Some of the notable comments include:

Some fans deemed it as nothing but a TikTok challenge or prank:

Some felt relieved that the group was safe:

EsfandTV is quickly rising to become one of the most popular streamers and YouTubers in America. He has over 200K subscribers on YouTube while also boasting over 1.1 million followers on Twitch.

