Call of Duty Mobile qualifies for the 'Esports Mobile Game of the Year' at Esports Awards 2022

Call of Duty Mobile fans will be happier than ever knowing that the mobile experience of the popular FPS franchise, Call of Duty, has qualified for the 2022 Esports Mobile Game of the Year award.

A few hours ago, Esports Awards posted a tweet on their official Twitter account, including a roster of all the finalists for the Mobile Game of the Year award.

While mobile gaming has taken the esports community by storm recently, the inclusion of CODM in the Esports Awards roster is another milestone achieved by Activision and the CODM community.

Esports Awards 2022: Call of Duty Mobile among nominees in the 'Mobile Game of the Year' category

The nominees for the Esports Mobile Game of the Year award 2022 are as follows:

PUBG Mobile League Of Legends: Wild Rift Free Fire Pokemon Unite Arena of Valor Mobile Legends Bang Bang COD Mobile Brawl Stars

Since the game's release in 2019, Call of Duty Mobile has been a big name in the mobile FPS genre. The CODM multiplayer is probably one of the best FPS multiplayer experiences that fans can get at the moment. With its growing popularity, the community didn't take a breath to jump into the world of esports. It has been dominating the mobile shooting genre ever since.

After last year's success, The Truman Factory is back as the official partner of the Esports Awards. This year's Esports Awards will be hosted at Resort Worlds Las Vegas and will be presented by Verizon.

How to vote for Call of Duty Mobile in the Esports Awards 2022

Fans can now vote for their favorite game to win the Esports Mobile Game of the Year award 2022. Here is how to vote for CODM for the award:

Go to The #EntertainmentAwards finalists have been revealed, now it's in your hands! It's your time to support your favourite ones and help them to get to the trophy.Go to esportsawards.com/vote/ and VOTE for those who deserve to lift the trophy in Vegas this year! The #EntertainmentAwards finalists have been revealed, now it's in your hands! It's your time to support your favourite ones and help them to get to the trophy. 🏆✅ Go to esportsawards.com/vote/ and VOTE for those who deserve to lift the trophy in Vegas this year!

1) Players must go to the Esports Awards' official voting site first.

2) There will be a list of awards with all the nominees. Here are all the awards that will be given out in the forthcoming event:

Content Group of the Year

Esports Content Creator of the Year

Esports Content Series of the Year

Esports Game of the Year

Esports Mobile Game of the Year

Esports Personality of the Year

Streamer of the Year

3) In the Esports Mobile Game of the Year section, fans must choose the template with the Call of Duty Mobile logo.

4) After selecting Call of Duty Mobile, fans will need to press the vote button, which will redirect them to the last step, where they need to fill out the details.

5) The last step requires fans to add their name and email; fans need to press the submit button.

First introduced in 2016, the Esports Awards are one of the most prestigious awards that the esports community can achieve right now. The awards are moving into their seventh iteration this year. While the mobile gaming community grew worldwide, the Esports Awards in 2020 included a new mobile esports category for the first time.

Call of Duty Mobile fans will need to wait and see whether the game is crowned the best or not.

Esports Awards 2022 campaign key dates

Here are all the important dates regarding the Esports Awards 2022:

August 25: Finalists for the Creative & Collegiate Categories

July 28: Finalists for the Industry Categories

September 29: Lifetime Achievement in Esports Class of 2022 reveal

October 27: Finalists for Pro & On-Air Categories

TBC: The Go Home Show

December 13: Esports Awards 2022

Do you think CODM will win the Mobile Game of the Year award? Let us know in the comments section below!

