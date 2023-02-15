“Everyone got too famous” - Disguised Toast gives his take on how OfflineTV members "changed"

Canadian Twitch streamer Jeremy Wang, better known as Disguised Toast, took to his stream to give his take on the current standings of some of the members of OfflineTV.

For those unfamiliar, OfflineTV (OTV), is a content-creating and entertainment group co-created by Imane "Pokimane" and William "Scarra." Disguised Toast was also among the first few members to have joined the group in 2017.

Since its creation, they have managed to establish themselves as one of the biggest content-related groups in North America. Speaking about the current members, Jeremy sardonically remarked that the members have become "too famous." He stated:

“Everyone got too famous.”

Disguised Toast speaks about fellow OfflineTV members

Disguised Toast gave a rather sardonic take on the members of OfflineTV. For context, the discussion arose after Scarra, one of the co-founders, purportedly ignored the messages of Jeremy and LilyPichu (the latter two were in a Discord call).

Infact, Scarra was streaming at the time. Jeremy jocularly remarked:

"Damn, I'm sad Scarra lost, but I'm happy Scarra lost, you know what I mean? He's gonna be in a bad mood, he's gonna be like, 'No, I don't wanna play.' If he came first, our chances are higher. Look, he's purposely ignoring your (LilyPichu) messages."

He continued:

"And you know he reads chat all the time. He's gonna find match and then it's like, 'Oh, sorry, I missed your message.'"

In light of the conversation, Disguised Toast further remarked that the main problem with their group (OfflineTV) is down to the fact that many of them have gone famous. He said:

"See, this is the problem with our friends' group. Everyone got too famous. Everyone has their own thing going on. Even though when people were like just listening to me, everything was fine, but everyone had to go like, and be independent and make their own plans."

Eventually, Scarra did respond to the duo's entreaties. He concluded by saying:

"Scarra is called good old reliable."

LilyPichu was all praise for Scarra as well:

"Scarra's a real one. Don't anyone else tell you, no, Scarra, that he's not a real one cause Scarra's a real one."

Despite Jeremy's remarks, OfflineTV and Friends remain a close-knit group with little to no controversies. To read more about the members, click here.

