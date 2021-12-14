Everything coming in the Festive Fervor event in Vanguard and Warzone Pacific

The Festive Fervor limited-time event is kicking off in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific on December 16, 2021.

This time of year, a lot of video games get in the holiday spirit with special events, bonuses, and items that coincide with the season. Festive Fervor looks to take that up a notch across multiple Call of Duty titles.

There will be Festive Fervor bundles, Battle Pass bonuses, challenges to complete, and even a visit from some characters such as Elf Team Six and the Christmas horror icon, Krampus.

Everything coming with Call of Duty's Festive Fervor event

The Festive Fervor road map. (Image via Activision)

Per the Call of Duty blog, Festive Fervor is going to have a mass of deals, bundles, bonuses, and rewards for players in both Vanguard and Warzone Pacific starting on December 16.

Here is everything confirmed to be arriving with the Festive Fervor limited-time event:

Twelve Days of Deals: Starting on December 14, Black Ops Cold War bundles will be available with a holiday discount for use in BOCW and Warzone Pacific.

Starting on December 14, Black Ops Cold War bundles will be available with a holiday discount for use in BOCW and Warzone Pacific. New Vanguard Bundles: Four new "festive bundles" will be purchaseable for use in Vanguard and Warzone Pacific.

Four new "festive bundles" will be purchaseable for use in Vanguard and Warzone Pacific. Vanguard Battle Pass Bonus: Those who purchase and play Vanguard prior to December 31 will get 10 Battle Pass Tier Skips, 10% global XP boost, and 24 Vanguard tiers of the Season 6 BP.

Those who purchase and play Vanguard prior to December 31 will get 10 Battle Pass Tier Skips, 10% global XP boost, and 24 Vanguard tiers of the Season 6 BP. Festive Fervor Challenges: Six challenges across Vanguard and Warzone will reward players an Epic LMG Blueprint upon completion.

Warzone Pacific specifics

A Festive Fir Tree on Caldera. (Image via Activision)

Warzone Pacific will be decked out with holiday cheer during Festive Fervor. Festive Fir Trees will invade the island, giving players massive supply boxes if they control the zone around the tree for a short period of time.

Krampus is also coming to Rebirth Island and Caldera. If you receive coal from the aforementioned supply boxes, be on the lookout for this holiday nightmare coming to destroy you.

Along with Krampus, there will be some mischievous gnomes on the island. They will shout at any player within 10 meters and if they are found and destroyed, players will receive rewards.

Vanguard specifics

A promotional image on Shipment for Festive Fervor. (Image via Activision)

Festive Fervor in Vanguard will include several limited-time modes. Armageddon Mode, previously known as Drop Zone, will be added. It is a TDM mode that sees Killstreak care packages continuously drop onto the map.

Killstreaks can also be obtained in other modes by finding Elf Team Six. These tiny creatures will be hidden throughout the maps of Vanguard and give Killstreak progress to players who take them out.

Krampus will also appear in Vanguard multiplayer. Players who aren't doing too well will be targeted. Campers and those not playing the objective will be hunted down and humiliated by the fiend.

On top of all that, maps will be receiving a festive overhaul. Shipment will become Shipmas, game modes will have subtle seasonal visuals, and Zombies will showcase the holiday spirit as well.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider