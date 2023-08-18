"F**k the haters wanting injustice" - Ice Poseidon reveals he's out of jail and has left Thailand, claims he got "very lucky" with a nice judge

Controversial internet personality Paul "Ice Poseidon" took to Twitter on August 18, 2023, to reveal that criminal charges against him had been dropped and that he had left Thailand. For those unaware, the streamer made headlines on June 28, 2023, when he and his friends were kicked out of a high-end hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, after performing an explicit dance.

The hotel's general manager confronted Ice Poseidon and his entourage, condemning them for disrespecting Thai culture. She said:

"I'm the general manager here. So, what are you doing now, (the general manager points at a group of men) this is all the policemen, and I would like you all to go to the police station now. If you are doing something like this, and it's disrespectful to Thai culture."

As a result of this incident, the content creator faced up to five years in prison. On July 6, 2023, he posted a Twitter video in which he was seen alongside Kick streamer Deepak.

Apologizing for his antics, the Florida native said:

"I'm being held in Thailand for the actions that I've done a few nights ago at a hotel in Bangkok Thailand. I wanted to make this video to apologize to (the hotel's manager) and the Banyan Tree Hotel Bangkok for the actions I have done. I did not know the severity of the actions that I've caused."

On August 18, 2023, Ice Poseidon posted a social media update, revealing that he and his associates were "free" and able to leave Thailand. He also hit back at the "haters," writing:

"We apologize(d). We're free and we're able to leave Thailand! Waited two months for court and plead guilty and got lucky with just some fines. Almost had jail time but got very lucky with (a) nice judge. F**k the haters wanting injustice. I hope you're mad I'll keep killing it on Kick!"

Fans react to Ice Poseidon disclosing that he has left Thailand after facing criminal charges in the country

Ice Poseidon's update has attracted quite a lot of traction, with Kick's streaming specialist, ABZ, commenting:

Twitter user @xteaclips wondered if the indefinitely banned Twitch streamer would return to Thailand:

In response, user @lorddferg said:

"Hell no, they tried to jail him for five years for nothing!"

Fellow Kick streamer Aaron "Ac7ionMan" also shared his thoughts, writing:

Drama Alert host Daniel "Keemstar" congratulated Ice Poseidon:

Here are some more pertinent fan reactions:

Ice Poseidon is a 28-year-old streamer who is widely believed to have mainstreamed the IRL and Just Chatting types of broadcast. He was permanently banned from Twitch in April 2017 after being swatted while flying on an American Airlines flight.