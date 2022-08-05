F1 22 to fully implement crossplay in different game modes following two trial runs

The racing simulator F1 22 seems to be the first major game to showcase the crossplay capabilities of EA. With crossplay now enabled, players can directly compete with friends without having to worry about what platforms they're on.

Codemasters recently announced the introduction of crossplay to the game, which will be fully implemented by August. Before the full implementation, players can test the feature in two trial windows. The first window begins on August 5 and will run until August 7. The second window will commence on August 12 and end on August 14.

For the first time, you'll be able to race those on any platform in Social Play or Two-Player Career modes



These two test windows and their likely success will ensure the smooth implementation of crossplay towards the end of the month. Crossplay will be enabled in both social races and the two-player career mode of F1 22. This will enable players from different platforms to compete against one another. Alternatively, they can set up a fruitful co-op career without having to be on the same platform.

F1 22 to fully bring crossplay to the game by the end of August

Crossplay has become a staple of many games in today's world. It allows players to compete and play with each other even if they're on different platforms. It is already clear that FIFA 23 will have full crossplay on all Ultimate Team modes. F1 22 also seems to have this feature that will surely delight fans worldwide, and the competition is set to get even more intense with the latest addition.

F1 22 has different game modes that allow fans to play the game in a variety of ways. Both single and multiplayer modes are available, and the upcoming addition of crossplay will surely delight the latter's fans. Lee Mather, F1 Senior Creative Director at Codemasters, had some words of encouragement about the latest development:

"Cross-play brings all our players together and allows them to settle the score of who is the best driver across all platforms. Cross-play also allows us to create better matchmaking opportunities so players can compete against rival racers with similar attributes."

Fans have been asking for this feature for a long time, and it remains to be seen how successful the game is in implementing crossplay. If done right, the addition of crossplay could take the game to new heights and make it a pivotal moment in the franchise's history.

