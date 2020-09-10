Facebook Gaming signs streamer King Richard

Yesterday, King Richard tweeted out a cryptic message about where the future of his stream might lie. In one portion, he said: "The next chapter of the stream begins." Well, now we know what King Richard was talking about.

In an exclusive article in Tubefilter, it was announced that Facebook Gaming had signed King Richard. He is now an exclusive partner of the Facebook streaming platform and will continue for his audience there.

King Richard continues on a new platform

King Richard, or Richard Nelson, hasn't released much information about the transition. All we know about the stream itself at the moment is that the initial stream will begin today at 3PM EST.

Nelson did give a quick statement to Tubefilter, though. He talked a little about the transition to Facebook Gaming and why he chose it. In the article, he said:

“Facebook is the largest social media platform in the world, so it was easy for me to jump at this opportunity to significantly grow my brand through gaming and original content. There’s also a lot of flexibility with how I’m able to distribute my content. I’m able to livestream on both Facebook Gaming and Instagram Live, which is huge for me as a father. Most parents out there know that children can be unpredictable, so having the ability to livestream in different ways will help me be there for them when I’m needed and still grow my career in meaningful ways.”

King Richard didn't respond much to the article posted on Twitter, as he's likely waiting until his time to go live before he talks more about it. However, he has engaged in some places and replied with a link to his new Facebook streaming profile.

Facebook Gaming and Mixer essentially made a pact back in June to recover from Mixer's losses and compete against the likes of Twitch or Youtube. The streaming service attempted to sign exclusive deals with streamers like Ninja and Shroud. Unfortunately, for Facebook Gaming, the two mega streamers declined the offer after Mixer went down and opted in favour of staying free to stream where they want.

While there have been other streamers signed to Facebook Gaming, King Richard may be one of the first high-profile Twitch streamers to make the exclusive move. After about six years of streaming on Twitch, where he started with The Elder Scrolls Online, King Richard saw it best to move away from there. It'll be interesting to see if other streamers follow suit, and if the Twitch community will continue to explore other options.