The iconic Fallout franchise turns 25 this month, coincidentally right around the time of Halloween. Celebrating these 25 years of spooky post-apocalyptic wasteland exploration and worldbuilding, Bethesda has always had a little something for everyone, including the somewhat controversial live-service entry in the series, Fallout 76.

Fallout 76 to offer players 25th anniversary and Halloween surprises

When is the anniversary event in Fallout 76?

The much-awaited update arrives today, October 25, and the event will be live until November 8, noon (ET). However, the 25th anniversary bundle must be obtained between November 2 and February 2 for Prime Gaming users, while Xbox Game Pass Ultimate owners may redeem the same between October 27 to December 27.

Players to get a free item per day for anniversary events in Fallout 76

For the anniversary event, Bethesda is offering players a free item per day in the Atomic Shop. These gifts include useful consumables and never-seen-before items of interest. You can complete slated daily challenges using the items obtained to earn even more rewards.

The first reward has already been revealed, and players should grab it now before it expires.

Completing daily tasks further increases your progress in the weekly challenges to ultimately unlock the Wild Mountain Rifle Range Prefab in the build menu.

Players to hunt down the costumed Scorched in Halloween update

What would Halloween be like without mischievous hauntings and spooks? Developer Bethesda seems to think the same, and has added a fun little Halloween event to the game for players to enjoy.

Starting today, players can hunt down the costumed Scorched throughout the town of Appalachia to loot various legendary items, as well as Mystery Candy and Spooky Treat Bags. The Scorched can be found at their usual haunts, but make sure to keep a close eye on the odd-looking partygoer.

Additionally, players can set up a Spooky Candy Bowl in their C.A.M.P. to welcome other players. Individuals with a Spooky Candy Bowl will be marked with a pumpkin icon on the map.

Use the rewards gained by either collecting or donating Mystery Candy to other players to progress in the Halloween Challenges, available till noon (ET) on November 8.

In addition, a behind-the-scenes exclusive look at the concept art has been launched just in time for the anniversary.

Fallout 76 was released and developed by Bethesda on November 14, 2018, for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

