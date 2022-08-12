"I'm getting surgery next week": Fans chastise Erobb for continuing with Camp Knut despite broken finger

In a stream earlier today, Eric Lamont "Erobb221" Robbins Jr., affectionately known as Erobb, revealed that he needs surgery for his injured finger.

Viewers noted that the streamer has been a regular at Camp Knut, which might explain his need for surgery.

Here's what he said on the stream:

"Not good, I'm getting surgery next week."

Erobb, the brother of popular League of Legends streamer Tyler1, has made a name for himself on Twitch. With almost 400K followers, his variety streams attract an average of 4K viewers.

He moved to Texas last year and has been closely associated with the One True King (OTK) content group. He has been a regular at the popular Camp Knut fitness program organized by OTK.

"I'll be fine on Camp Knut": Erobb told his chat he was fine last week

Norwegian bodybuilder and streamer Knut Spildrejorde has been supervising a fitness program in Austin, Texas called Camp Knut. Daily workouts are streamed on OTK co-owner Mizkif's channel and feature a range of streamers, such as Tectone, Cyr, and Nmplol.

Erobb has had an injury on his little finger for quite some time. In a video posted on his YouTube channel on August 2, he appeared to be in minimal pain despite being bandaged. The streamer was confident that the pain would subside and that he would be able to go to the gym regardless.

Over the course of the video, the Missouri native unwrapped his injured finger and showed it to his audience. He then claimed that the injury would not hinder his training at Camp Knut:

"But the problem is, like, I don't care about Camp Knut. I'll be fine on Camp Knut. All that I'm not worried about it right? I can still work this out, it's not a big deal. If I have to I'll f***ing take it off. I really don't f***ing care, f**k this pinky."

It appears the streamer's faith in his regenerative skills was misplaced. When a viewer asked him about the finger on stream today, he said it was not in a good state. He then described the situation and explained his need for surgery:

"It's actually not doing very well. It's like, if I bend it, like... Fata** mo**erfu**** goes like, the wrong way. Monday I would have to get surgery, dude."

Fans react to the surgery news

Many fans have taken to social media to react to the news of Erobb's surgery. Well-wishers did not appreciate him working out with a broken finger.

Here are some of the reactions:

Redditors giving their opinions (Image via LiveStreamFail/Reddit)

The 43-year-old streamer said he will undergo surgery this coming Monday. It is unclear whether he will be medically fit enough to participate in Camp Knut after the procedure.

