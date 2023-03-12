Fans react to Karl Jacobs and GeorgeNotFound's Streamer Awards red carpet "announcement" about joining Kick

At the red carpet pre-show of the Streamer Awards 2023 held on March 11, popular Minecraft streamers Karl Jacobs and GeorgeNotFound appeared to announce an apparent move to Kick.

Fans and viewers had varied reactions to the bid, with the majority penning it down as a joke and finding the premise of announcing their move to Kick at a Twitch-sponsored event highly entertaining.

Here is a clip of Moistcr1tikal reacting to the official stream.

Watch: Karl Jacobs and GeorgeNotFound do a bit about joining Kick.com on QTCinderella's Streamer Awards Red Carpet interview

The Streamer Awards is back for its second year and is bigger than ever, with English-speaking streamers from all across the world converging for a night of festivities and celebrations. The annual awards ceremony was started by host and founder QTCinderella as a way for the streaming industry to unite and recognize the talented streamers at the top of the game last year.

Before the main event started at the Streamer Awards, there was a pretty long red carpet where a few anchors were doing short interviews with some creators coming into the venue. Among them were Karl Jacobs and GeorgeNotFound, known for their funny bits on live events, who talked to Ludwig and HasanAbi and made quite a show about joining the relatively new streaming platform, Kick.

Timestamp 2:23:06

The two told the anchors that he was pumped for an announcement. Ludwig noted that whatever the content, it would be watched by around 250K people who were watching the Streamer Awards stream from the main channel alone. At this point, Karl and George revealed that they were joining the new Stake-owned platform:

"We are joining Kick!"

The announcement was met with surprise by most of their fans, and Ludwig promptly pointed out the list of sponsors to Karl Jacobs and GeorgeNotFound, specifically drawing attention to the fact that Twitch, Kick's primary competitor, is one of the key sponsors of the event:

"Can you do me a favor, can you turn around? I want to read out some of the sponsors."

Before the Minecraft streamers could get to a Twitch sponsor amid the various Spotify, AT&T, and other logos, Ahgren pointed to the Amazon-owned streaming platform's branding:

"Twitch, bro! You can't announce that you're on a different..."

HasanAbi joked about showing inappropriate things on their first stream on the platform, asking them which explicit body part they will show, like many allegations against certain streamers on the platform; however, Karl Jacobs had quite a nice response ready:

"Stake.com!"

GeorgeNotFound quipped:

"That's what I was going to say, he took the words right from my mouth!"

Social Media Reactions to the bit

Many found the whole bit quite funny. Some couldn't believe people were falling for the "announcement." Here are some of the general reactions:

However, a few took the idea of Karl Jacobs and GeorgeNotFound moving to Kick seriously.

Such a mentality is not rare for people online, as the generous revenue split and the perception of a lack of TOS may seem lucrative to many streamers.

