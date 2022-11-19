EA Sports have been doing their best to capitalize on the hype of the upcoming World Cup by releasing themed content in FIFA 23. They recently revealed the second batch of Path to Glory cards in Ultimate Team, and this revelation has caused quite a stir amongst the community on social media, with fans expressing their opinion about the latest roster.
The first week of the Path to Glory promo was a mixed bag. After a fairly strong start with the release of two separate promo squads in packs, as well as World Cup Swaps, content gradually dried up and left fans disappointed. FUT enthusiasts were desperately waiting for the second week of the promo to breathe new life into FIFA 23, but the first day of Team 2 failed to do so.
The release of Path to Glory Team 2 in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has been an underwhelming event
Fans of the iconic franchise spared no time in expressing themselves on social media, as Twitter was replete with fan reactions and hot takes. However, the community seems to largely agree with each other on this occasion, and are unanimous in their discontent.
The response of FIFA fans was encapsulated perfectly by Ballon Dost on Twitter. While their account is usually associated with funny takes and memes based on FIFA 23, they deviated from the usual jokes to provide their opinion on the second week of the Path to Glory event.
This opinion was shared by their peers, as popular Twitter-based FUT trader Denis also tweeted about how disappointing the content is in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team at the moment. Denis also included several suggestions for how EA Sports can improve the experience for fans on FUT by providing engaging and regular content drops.
The sparse nature of FUT content was a major talking point on Twitter, with fans claiming that they generally log in at 6:00 pm UK time to see what EA Sports has released and log out almost immediately to play other games.
Similar to most promo reveals in FIFA 23, EA Sports committed a fair few mistakes with the second Path to Glory squad as well. Apparently, several footballers who received a special PTG version in the latest release were not updated in-game, with gamers packing their base gold versions instead. Since then, the developers have fixed the issue and issued a statement on the FIFA Direct Communication account.
However, it was not all doom and gloom on Twitter, with several fans reacting positively as well. The World Cup is a time when people come together to support their national sides, and this sense of patriotism has transferred over to FIFA 23 as well. Fans from across the globe are pleased with the inclusion of their country's footballers in the latest promo, expressing their joy on social media.
The World Cup is yet to begin and EA Sports is already well underway with tournament festivities in FIFA 23. With over a month to go of themed content in FUT, fans will certainly have a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks.