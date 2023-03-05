FIFA 23 community shows "impossible to defend" skill with Peter Crouch Fantasy FUT card

The release of the Fantasy FUT promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team introduced several exciting and overpowered cards, including the brand new FUT Hero Peter Crouch. The card possesses five-star skill moves, much to the excitement of gamers and FUT enthusiasts around the world.

With a physically domineering attacker like Peter Crouch coming to the game with five-star skills, the community has wasted no time in getting creative with this Fantasy FUT item. Renowned FIFA skiller Ozilla recently uploaded a clip on Twitter where he performs some insane dribbles and skills before volleying the ball into the back of the net, causing quite a stir on social media.

OZiLLA @ozillafifa_ Skills Crouch Chest Flick



#FIFA23 @EASPORTSFIFA



It’s impossible to defend a 6’7’, 5Skills Crouch Chest Flick It’s impossible to defend a 6’7’, 5⭐️ Skills Crouch Chest Flick 😂#FIFA23 @EASPORTSFIFA https://t.co/wH6kAdsUfd

New Fantasy FUT Peter Crouch has five-star skills in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Peter Crouch was known for being a tall target man when he used to play for clubs like Liverpool FC. The English legend is now beloved for his entertaining persona as a football analyst and has received a FUT Hero card in FIFA 23. His Base and World Cup versions were indicative of his playstyle in real life, but the new Fantasy FUT card has transformed him into a flashy dribbler instead.

OzillaFIFA has become renowned as one of the best and most creative skillers in the FIFA community over the past few seasons. He continues to amaze viewers with his ability to chain various skill-moves and bamboozle his opponents.

Recently, he utilized the new Peter Crouch card to the best of its abilities.

In a clip shared by the content creator on Twitter, he juggles the ball in the air with Crouch before bouncing it off his chest and volleying it with a stunning bicycle kick to score a goal. This skilled sequence no doubt requires practice, but with some effort, gamers can recreate the amazing maneuver. The chest flick can only be performed by five-star skillers in FIFA 23, and Ozilla demonstrated exactly how to do it in-game.

How to perform the chest flick in FIFA 23

To perform the flick, the ball must be in the air to begin with. Ozilla accomplishes this by receiving the ball while clicking the R3 button on his PlayStation controller. With the ball in the air, he presses R3 twice in a row while holding the L2 button (LT on Xbox) to successfully perform the chest flick.

After the chest flick has been executed, he does a flair shot while the ball is still in the air to perform a bicycle kick with Peter Crouch. This Fantasy FUT Hero card possesses impressive shooting attributes, allowing him to easily put the ball past the keeper.

This sequence of skilled moves, followed by an incredible leap and volley, leaves the opponent dumbfounded and has been accurately described by Ozilla as an "impossible to defend" maneuver.

