FIFA 23 leaks hint at iconic Japanese footballer Shinji Kagawa coming as a Flashback SBC

The World Cup season is well and truly underway in FIFA 23, and leaks suggest that EA Sports will be releasing a themed Flashback Kagawa SBC in FUT. Renowned leaker FUT Sheriff has revealed the details regarding this SBC on his YouTube channel, as well as on Twitter.

Sheriff is notoriously reliable with his leaks most of the time, so fans will be hyped to complete the latest flashback SBC.

EA Sports has done well to keep fans engaged with entertaining content in the weeks leading up to the release of the World Cup mode. There have been a host of themed SBCs and Dynamic Duos objectives, giving gamers plenty of FUT content before the tournament commences.

If leaks are to be trusted, Flashback Kagawa will be released in FUT to celebrate Japan's participation in the tournament.

Note: This information is based on leaks. Stats are predictions and might vary from the card that is released in-game.

Flashback Shinji Kagawa in FIFA 23 will reflect the Japanese maestro's prime years

Shinji Kagawa earned a name for himself with his stints at Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United. While he was never in contention for top individual honors, he was a consistent performer for any side he played for and a creative influence on the pitch.

The Japanese legend is currently playing for Sint-Truiden in the Belgian Pro League and has an overall rating of 72 in FIFA 23.

What are does Flashback Shinji Kagawa look like in-game?

Although the exact details regarding the release date and stats of the Flashback Kagawa card are still unknown, FUT Sheriff has partnered up with popular FUT graphic designer Criminal__x to deduce what the card might look like in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

These are his predicted stats in six key aspects:

Pace: 85

Dribbling: 85

Shooting: 84

Defending: 55

Passing: 83

Physicality: 54

Based on these stats, the Japanese footballer will be receiving a significant upgrade over his base rating with the latest Flashback card. His stats accurately reflect how he played during his prime, as he was a creative maestro in midfield, capable of scoring and assisting with ease.

He was never the most rapid or physically dominant player but could dribble past the opposition with his technical abilities.

Will Flashback Shinji Kagawa be viable in-game?

The current meta in FIFA 23 is completely dominated by the new AcceleRATE feature, with lengthy players being overpowered and broken in-game. These ones can outpace anyone over long distances, while their physical presence allows them to dominate the opposition on the virtual pitch.

Based on the predicted stats, the card will probably come under the explosive acceleration type, which is a deviation from the lengthy meta of the game. However, he can still be effective in-game in a central role, creating opportunities for his teammates and unleashing lethal shots from range himself.

He possesses all the attributes needed to be an incredible playmaker in-game, similar to the likes of Lionel Messi, as he doesn't display blinding pace or incredible strength but can influence games with his technical prowess.

