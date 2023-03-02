FIFA 23 leaks reveal Angelino, Gouri, and Skriniar as part of the new Fantasy FUT promo

With the Fantasy FUT promo arriving soon in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, social media has been replete with leaks regarding the roster, including the likes of Angelino, Milan Skriniar, and Amine Gouri. These three superstar footballers are key fixtures in their respective squads and their presence in the promo lineup further adds to the hype surrounding the event.

Fantasy FUT is an excellent addition to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, as it highlights real-life footballing action in the top leagues across the world. These special items receive boosts based on the performances of the teams and the individual footballers. With players like Angelino, Gouri, and Skriniar rumored as inclusions, it will undoubtedly be an engaging couple of weeks in FUT 23.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Angelino, Gouri, and Skriniar are leaked as Fantasy FUT cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

All three of these leaked Fantasy FUT footballers are from different leagues in Europe and represent some of the most renowned and prestigious teams in the nation. Angelino has been a mainstay in the Hoffenheim starting lineup since his move to the Bundesliga side, and the Spanish defender's inclusion in this promo will provide gamers with a new defensive option for the position of left-back.

Amine Gouri plays for Stade Rennais in Ligue 1, and has been amongst the most underrated and consistent attackers in the league for the past couple of seasons. He is rumored to arrive as an objective player in the upcoming FIFA 23 promo, much to the excitement of FUT fans around the world.

Milan Skriniar is arguably the most famous out of these three footballers. The Slovakian centre-back has been an absolute rock in Inter's backline for the past few seasons and is recognized as one of the finest defensive enforcers in the league. Serie A already features some of the most overpowered cards in FIFA 23, and his inclusion will only bolster their ranks in FUT 23.

What do these cards look like?

While the exact overall ratings and attributes of these cards are unknown, FUT Sheriff included predictions that suggest that they will possess the following key stats:

Angelino (OVR- 87)

Pace: 91

Dribbling: 90

Shooting: 75

Defending: 85

Passing: 85

Physicality: 79

Amine Gouri (OVR- 88)

Pace: 90

Dribbling: 89

Shooting: 87

Defending: 53

Passing: 86

Physicality: 78

Milan Skriniar (OVR- 89)

Pace: 84

Dribbling: 72

Shooting: 45

Defending: 90

Passing: 61

Physicality: 90

All three cards possess the stats needed to be overpowered in the current meta of FIFA 23. These footballers occupy varying roles on the virtual pitch, and their attributes do their abilities justice.

Angelino has incredibly well-rounded stats and will prove to be a versatile defender capable of being deployed in different positions.

Skriniar's stats are an accurate reflection of his style of play in real life, with impressive pace and defending, as well as a domineering physical presence. Similarly, Gouri has the pace, dribbling, and shooting skills required to be a viable attacker in FIFA 23.

