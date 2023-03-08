FIFA 23 leaks reveal Jay-Jay Okocha as an upcoming Fantasy FUT Hero card

The second phase of the Fantasy FUT promo will soon arrive in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with reliable leaks suggesting that Jay-Jay Okocha will be included on the roster as a Fantasy FUT Hero item. The Nigerian legend is a fan-favorite amongst the FUT community, especially since he was switched from an Icon to a Hero, and his leaked card is even more impressive.

Fantasy FUT items are highly sought-after in FIFA 23 due to their dynamic nature. Essentially, these cards receive upgrades based on their team's performance in real life, with Hero items representing a club from their playing days. Based on leaks by FUT Sheriff on Twitter, the rumored Okocha card will represent Fenerbahce SK in the Turkish Super Lig.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Jay-Jay Okocha is rumored to receive a Fantasy FUT Hero card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Jay-Jay Okocha was originally introduced to Ultimate Team as an Icon. However, most of his versions weren't that popular due to his underwhelming stats. He was shifted to the status of a FUT Hero in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, which gave him the boost that he required o become overpowered and a true fan-favorite.

His base FUT Hero item is a Premier League card representing his days with Bolton, while his World Cup Hero version is a Ligue 1 card showcasing his stint with PSG. However, his leaked upcoming Fantasy FUT Hero variant will be tied to the real-life results of Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

What does the card look like in FIFA 23?

While the exact overall rating and attributes of the card are presently unknown, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests that the 90-rated card will possess the following stats:

Pace: 90

Dribbling: 95

Shooting: 86

Defending: 43

Passing: 85

Physicality: 64

One can only assume that the latest version will be an upgrade over his 89-rated World Cup Hero card. Fenerbahce are currently second in the Super Lig table and are competing with rivals Galatasaray for the coveted title. Their impressive run in the league so far could be an indication that Okocha's Fantasy FUT Hero card will receive several upgrades.

How will the card perform in-game?

Okocha is an extremely meta and enjoyable card to use in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Not only does he possess rapid Pace, lethal Shooting, and sublime Dribbling stats, he has five-star skill moves as well, making him the perfect attacker in the current meta of the game.

His various versions in Ultimate Team accurately reflect his style of play during the peak of his career. In general, he's a flashy and agile skiller who can dribble past opponents with ease, leaving them bamboozled before putting the ball past the keeper.

Poll : 0 votes