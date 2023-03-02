FIFA 23 leaks reveal Marcos Llorente as part of upcoming Fantasy FUT promo

EA Sports have revealed that the current Showdown Series event will be followed by the highly anticipated Fantasy FUT promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Marcos Llorente being leaked as one of the players included on the roster. While no official details have been provided by the developers themselves, leak-based Twitter account FUT Sheriff has revealed some of the players that are likely to be featured in the upcoming event.

Fantasy FUT was first introduced in FIFA 22, integrating real-life football with Ultimate Team to provide gamers with an engaging experience. The promo has returned to FIFA 23, and if recent leaks are to be believed, the roster includes some prominent names like Marcos Llorente.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from FUT Sheriff on Twitter.

Marcos Llorente is rumored to receive a Fantasy FUT card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Atletico Madrid are amongst the giants of Spanish football, consistently finishing in the top four positions in La Liga and generally performing well in European tournaments. Their success can largely be attributed to the versatility of their Spanish players, with the likes of Marcos Llorente being capable of playing in various positions. This versatility is clearly reflected in his stats in the current iteration of the game.

Llorente has been a fan-favorite in Ultimate Team since FIFA 21, with his various special cards being highly sought-after due to their overpowered nature. However, the rumored Fantasy FUT card will be his first special card in FIFA 23, much to the excitement of FUT fans around the globe.

What does the card look like?

Although the exact overall rating and attributes of the Atletico Madrid player's leaked card are presently unknown, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests that the 89-rated card will possess the following key stats:

Pace: 93

Dribbling: 87

Shooting: 84

Defending: 83

Passing: 85

Physicality: 84

Based on these stats, he will definitely be one of the most versatile and effective midfielders in the current meta of FIFA 23.

How will the card perform in-game?

Llorente's base gold version was amongst the most meta defensive midfielders in the early stages of FIFA 23. Not only is he an excellent midfield option, he can also be deployed as a right-back, which is a position with very few decent La Liga options. If the leaked stats are to be believed, this will be a significant improvement over his base version, making him an elite-tier midfielder in-game.

The concept of Fantasy FUT includes upgrades based on the real-life performances of the player and his club. This means that despite already being quite impressive, the rumored Marcos Llorente card could be further upgraded in FIFA 23. This dynamic element makes these live items far more appealing, and will undoubtedly affect their prices in the FUT transfer market as well.

