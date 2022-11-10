FIFA 23 leaks suggest that new Juventus signing Filip Kostic will receive a World Cup Stars card

World Cup festivities have commenced in the world of FIFA 23, and Serbian superstar Filip Kostic has been leaked to receive a World Cup Stars card in FUT. The Serbian midfielder is amongst the most versatile yet overlooked players in European football, and his performances for both club and country have earned him a brand new special card, as leaked by renowned FIFA leaker FUT Sheriff.

The World Cup mode was recently released in FIFA 23, and despite a shaky start replete with bugs and glitches, the mode has attracted plenty of attention from the community. Fans are eager to experience the most iconic tournament in the world of football on the virtual pitch, and with several themed promos coming soon, they will be able to do this in Ultimate Team as well.

Note: A World Cup Stars Filip Kostic card has not been announced by EA yet. This article is entirely based on leaks from Twitter.

Filip Kostic will reportedly feature in the Serbian World Cup squad and is set to receive a special card in FIFA 23

Kostic earned a name for himself as a versatile wide midfielder in the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt. He performed consistently for the German team over the years, receiving several individual honors as well as an inclusion to the league's Team of the Season across several campaigns. His consistency earned him a move to Italian giants Juventus in the summer, as well as a rating upgrade in FIFA 23.

Serbia is amongst the dark horses in the upcoming World Cup. Their squad features some incredible players across all positions on the pitch, including the attacking firepower of Dusan Vlahovic, Dusan Tadic, Sergei Milinkovic-Savic, Filip Kostic, and Aleksandar Mitrovic. With such quality amongst their ranks, they are definitely a team to watch out for in the tournament.

What is World Cup Stars?

World Cup Stars is a part of several tournament-themed promos coming to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. There will be several pack-based promos over the course of the month, but World Cup Stars will be different as it will be primarily based on gameplay and SBCs.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff PERMANENTLY upgraded FIFA WC Star Player item from each of the 32 nations will be available as prize rewards in WC Swaps.



We will also have “End of Event Rewards”, that will obviously be redeemable starting by Jan 4th, just like when the WC Players Items expire and



1/2 PERMANENTLY upgraded FIFA WC Star Player item from each of the 32 nations will be available as prize rewards in WC Swaps.We will also have “End of Event Rewards”, that will obviously be redeemable starting by Jan 4th, just like when the WC Players Items expire and1/2 🚨 PERMANENTLY upgraded FIFA WC Star Player item from each of the 32 nations will be available as prize rewards in WC Swaps.We will also have “End of Event Rewards”, that will obviously be redeemable starting by Jan 4th, just like when the WC Players Items expire and 1/2

The promo will include a special upgraded version of a player from each of the participating nations, which will be available for fans to unlock by redeeming tokens that they earn through SBCs and objectives. This is a rather entertaining and intriguing concept and will keep gamers engaged over the course of the season.

What are Filip Kostic's stats in FIFA 23?

Kostic has received an overall rating upgrade to 88 in the new promo. He has the following stats in six key aspects:

Pace: 90

Dribbling: 86

Shooting: 83

Defending: 75

Passing: 87

Physicality: 85

While these stats are not confirmed and are based on FUT Sheriff's leaks, anything close to attributes of this caliber will make him an incredible all-round player in FIFA 23. He is capable of playing in multiple positions all over the pitch and will be a valuable addition to any side in FIFA Ultimate Team.

Poll : 0 votes