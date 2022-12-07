FIFA 23 leaks suggest Spanish prodigy Pedri will be included in World Cup Phenoms promo

Leaks on Twitter have revealed that FC Barcelona's Spanish wunderkind Pedri will be included in the upcoming World Cup Phenoms promo for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. While not much has been disclosed by EA Sports themselves, Twitter accounts like that of the infamous FUT Sheriff have already leaked several items that will be featured in the promo, including Pedri.

World Cup Phenoms contain some of the world's best young talents who have been impressive on the greatest stage of them all. The ongoing tournament has seen some incredible breakout performances from various youngsters, and the promo aims to celebrate their contributions with upgraded special cards in FIFA 23.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks from social media.

Pedri to receive special card in FIFA 23

Very few footballers in the world have as much hype surrounding them as Pedri. The FC Barcelona midfielder has climbed the ranks of their academy and risen to prominence over the course of the past few seasons. His technical ability, vision, and effortless style of play have already drawn comparisons with the likes of Xavi and Andres Iniesta, with many believing he is the heir to their throne.

Pedri's capabilities are reflected in his rating in FIFA 23, as the Spanish superstar received a significant enhancement to an overall rating of 85. He has had an impressive start to the season with Barca and has carried his form over to the national side as well. Despite Spain getting knocked out of the World Cup by Morocco, it is evident that Pedri is indeed the future of Spanish football.

What does his World Cup Phenoms card look like in FIFA 23?

Little is known about the exact overall ratings and stats of the World Cup Phenom card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Thankfully, FUT Sheriff included a prediction along with his leak that suggested that Pedri could possess the following attributes in-game:

Pace: 84

Dribbling: 91

Shooting: 74

Defending: 75

Passing: 87

Physicality: 78

Based on these stats, this 90-rated version will be far better than his base gold version as well as his Team of the Week card.

How will the card perform in-game?

Despite his impressive attributes and overall rating, both his gold and Team of the Week items are not really viable in the current meta of FIFA 23. However, if leaks are to be trusted, this new World Cup Phenoms version will be an elite-tier midfielder in-game with versatile stats and incredible chemistry links. A card of this caliber will undoubtedly fetch a heft price in the FUT transfer market.

