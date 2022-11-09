The World Cup is here, and EA Sports has done its best to provide fans with an experience worthy of the iconic tournament in FIFA 23.

The World Cup mode will soon be made available in-game, kicking off the beginning of the celebrations. It will last throughout the duration of the tournament.

FIFA Direct Communication @EAFIFADirect We have a scheduled maintenance on November 9, 7:00 AM - 9:00 AM UTC. During this time, you may be disconnected or unable to access online services.



Match creation will be disabled 30 min prior to the maintenance.



Titles impacted: FIFA 23 on all platforms. We have a scheduled maintenance on November 9, 7:00 AM - 9:00 AM UTC. During this time, you may be disconnected or unable to access online services.Match creation will be disabled 30 min prior to the maintenance.Titles impacted: FIFA 23 on all platforms.

Not only will the developers provide fans with World Cup-style game modes, but there will also be themed content in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This has created a lot of hype among fans, and there will undoubtedly be a lot of players logging in to enjoy the festivities in FIFA 23 on November 9, 2022.

To incorporate these changes and prepare for server traffic, EA Sports has scheduled a server break.

FIFA 23 servers will be taken offline between 7:00 am to 9:00 am UTC on November 9, 2022

FIFA Direct Communication is a Twitter account managed by EA Sports for the purpose of providing fans with regular updates on the game.

Not only does it inform gamers about patches, title updates, and potential server outages, but it also responds to fans whenever there is a mistake or error in-game.

The account recently tweeted that the FIFA 23 servers will be offline between 7:00 am and 9:00 am UTC on November 9, 2022. Matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes prior to the server outage.

This date coincides with the release of the World Cup mode. It is safe to assume that this downtime will incorporate the upcoming Title Update concerning the new game mode.

What is included in the latest Title Update?

FIFA Direct Communication @EAFIFADirect



Full TU notes are available now.

trello.com/c/A8mDTYRe The latest Title Update will soon be available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One versions of FIFA 23.Full TU notes are available now. The latest Title Update will soon be available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One versions of FIFA 23.Full TU notes are available now.trello.com/c/A8mDTYRe

The FIFA Direct Communication account also revealed information about the upcoming Title Update #3 of FIFA 23:

Made the following changes:

Added the FIFA World Cup 2022™ experience.

To learn more about the FIFA World Cup 2022™ experience, check out our Pitch Notes.

Removed the previously existing Brazil team from Kick Off, Tournaments, Online Friendlies, and Online Seasons.

The Brazil national team, featuring players competing in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022™, can be used in the FIFA World Cup 2022™ experience.

Updated some commentary lines and celebrations.

Addressed the following issues:

In some cases, Training Center Focus Areas did not update to take into account the selected Controller Settings preset.

Addressed multiple stability issues that could occur.

Based on these patch notes, it is apparent that the Title Update focuses almost entirely on the upcoming World Cup mode.

Usually, server outages are used by the developers to manage server traffic and incorporate any changes in the game if necessary. The scheduled maintenance is most likely due to the World Cup mode.

What does this mean for FIFA 23?

Fans are more hyped than ever for the release of the World Cup mode, and for good reason. Gamers will be able to enjoy the ultimate international football experience in PvE and PvP game modes. There will also be a host of World Cup-inspired promos in Ultimate Team.

While the server outage is inconvenient for many, as it hinders their in-game grind and may lead to disconnections during online gameplay, it is definitely worth the wait.

Poll : 0 votes