FIFA 23 Shapeshifters Challenge 6 SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

Shapeshifters Challenge 6 SBC is currently live in Ultimate Team, bringing the sixth iteration of an ongoing challenge under FIFA 23's current promo. Although this inclusion does not yield highly-rated rewards, it is a good way for FUT enthusiasts to get more fodder for their Ultimate Team squads. Players looking to pack a card from the Shapeshifters series should ideally open as many packs as possible during the duration of the promo.

This article is a short guide to completing the Shapeshifters Challenge 6 SBC and comes with an analysis of FIFA 23's new addition to help gamers looking to attempt it.

Shapeshifters Challenge 6 SBC is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Here are the requirements that FIFA 23 players need to take into account for attempting the Shapeshifters Challenge 6 SBC with an estimation of the fodder cost as per current market rates.

# of players in the squad: Exactly 11

# of leagues represented in the squad: Minimum of 4

# of nationalities represented in the squad: Maximum of 3

Same club count across the squad: Minimum of 3

# of gold players in the squad: Minimum of 5

# of Rare cards in the squad: Exactly 11

Total Chemistry points: Minimum of 31

Estimated Cost: 5,000 to 7,000 FUT Coins across all forms

Reward: x1 Prime Gold Players Pack

The Shapeshifters promo is like a fresh of breath air after the Team of the Season (TOTS) one was the center of attraction for a month or so. As its name implies, the ongoing series is a bit different from most of this title's other FUT events. This is because it not only offers upgraded and boosted cards but also comes with an added twist.

Those unique items in this series have their preferred positions changed, altering how they perform in-game. This is drastic in some cases. For instance, the recently released Premium Shapeshifters Vanja card made the Torino goalkeeper a central midfielder.

Is the Shapeshifters Challenge 6 SBC worth it?

The Shapeshifters Challenge 6 SBC may have a long list of requirements but FIFA 23 veterans should not face many problems in completing as some benefit each other. For example, the restriction to have a maximum of three nationalities in the squad makes it easier to build towards the high chemistry point requirement of 31.

Furthermore, the price of this Squad Building Challenge is fairly low and currently hovers around the 6K mark. This non-repeatable addition will be available for two more days, and players can even choose to wait to see if its price falls before attempting it.

However, the target audience for this SBC is mainly gamers who already have enough fodder lying around to make completing it easy. The point of this Shapeshifters Challenge 6 isn't to yield highly-rated cards but rather to allow FIFA 23 players to make use of the fodder lying around.

Regardless, the reward for completing it is a Prime Gold Players Pack, containing a dozen gold players with six guaranteed rare cards. This makes it a good Squad Building to attempt for those looking for better fodder for other SBCs.

