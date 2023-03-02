FIFA YouTuber Nepenthez controversy: Everything you need to know

FIFA content creator Craig Douglas, better known as Nepenthez, is the subject of a major controversy after his brother made a now-deleted TikTok accusing him of fraud, mortgage manipulation, and other things.

Nepenthez has refuted all of the claims, clarifying his position to his fans in a YouTube video that has since been made private. According to him, the video has been made private to curb further speculation about the controversy after the TikTok accusations were deleted.

The allegations John Douglas made against his brother

While the initial TikTok made by John Douglas, which contained all the allegations, has since been deleted, clips of the video have been shared all over social media.

.🇶🇦 @t0rres_35 Just seen this video from Nepenthez brother on tiktok with some wild claims about him Just seen this video from Nepenthez brother on tiktok with some wild claims about him 😳 https://t.co/HNf6DYe7O0

The two-and-a-half-minute rant by John was aimed against his brother as he "revealed" a bunch of supposedly deplorable things that the YouTuber has done over the years.

Readers should note that not only have all of the claims been contested, but Nepenthez has also claimed that his brother is at a dark point in his life, insinuating mental issues.

The first major allegation was that the content creator had forged a mortgage application, thanks to his uncle. John accused him of fraud and said:

"He used his uncle who is an estate agent to forge him a mortgage application so him and his girlfriend could get the first house.”

Referring to the 2017 court case where Nepenthez was fined for promoting gambling on unofficial websites, his brother claimed that he had committed perjury:

“In 2017 Craig Douglas went to court and he lied through his a** in court.”

He further announced that the YouTuber had scammed kids by manipulating them to use their parents' money on him:

“Craig Douglas got rich of scamming kids through YouTube. He was manipulating kids absolutely in the age between eight and 15 to steal their parents credit card details and pass on to him. A lot of families fell victim to this and I can tell you now Craig Douglas Nepenthez made millions with all that scam.”

John added that his brother refused to help him start his own YouTube career. In subsequent TikToks, which have now all been deleted, he expressed joy at having gotten the word out but failed to provide any evidence to back up his claims.

Nepenthez's response and public reactions

NepentheZ @NepentheZ Guys. I appreciate the outpour of support so much, it genuinely moved me.



I’m so sad that such a deep personal issue for me had to be addressed on social media, however now the TikTok/ account of the incredibly painful false statements has gone, my response video will be /1 Guys. I appreciate the outpour of support so much, it genuinely moved me. I’m so sad that such a deep personal issue for me had to be addressed on social media, however now the TikTok/ account of the incredibly painful false statements has gone, my response video will be /1

NepentheZ @NepentheZ



For everyone that reached out to check up on me, friends, colleagues, acquaintances and my community; thank you so much. I’m very grateful to have you all. Made private shortly too.For everyone that reached out to check up on me, friends, colleagues, acquaintances and my community; thank you so much. I’m very grateful to have you all. Made private shortly too. For everyone that reached out to check up on me, friends, colleagues, acquaintances and my community; thank you so much. I’m very grateful to have you all. ❤️

While Nepenthez 's response has been made private, reports of his rebuttal to the claims made by his brother still exist on the internet. The video of him reacting to the allegations and systematically refuting each claim garnered quite a lot of attention.

In the video, the FIFA content creator provided many clarifications about the range of accusations levied against him. He started with the mortgage fraud claim and said he was not without money and was doing fine:

“I was not broke at that time I already had a YouTube career that had lasted several years. The money wasn’t that good as these days in social media but I wasn’t broke.”

Nepenthez also talked about his court case, claiming that he had been open with his dealings and that if his brother's allegations were true, the authorities would not let him go so easily:

“I didn’t lie in court about anything… I was convicted for facilitating and promoting gambling without a license. One conviction was for facilitating gambling without a license and another was for promoting gambling without a license. Both carried £8000 fines..."

𝙇𝙞𝙖𝙢 🇨🇦🇳🇴 @liamcog @xahsss It actually is his brother too, but I did watch Nepenthez’s response vid and a lot of what this guy is saying doesn’t make much sense @xahsss It actually is his brother too, but I did watch Nepenthez’s response vid and a lot of what this guy is saying doesn’t make much sense

As for not helping John set up his YouTube channel, Nepenthez claimed the complete opposite, detailing how much money he had given his brother for housing and amenities so that he could focus on making content.

He also claimed that his brother was mentally unwell and that most of the accusations in the TikTok video were "lies painted with half-truths." He added that John's sole reason for making the video was jealousy.

Fans have been quite accepting of the YouTuber's response. Here are some reactions to his rebuttal:

Nasif @CertifiedNas Watching ⁦ @NepentheZ ⁩ tear up in that 40min video about his brother making me sad. ☹️☹️ Watching ⁦@NepentheZ⁩ tear up in that 40min video about his brother making me sad. ☹️☹️ https://t.co/3Vu2imLr1o

- @IsItReally_You I’ve just watched Nepenthez holding back his tears for 40 mins

(It has done irreversible damage to my brain) I’ve just watched Nepenthez holding back his tears for 40 mins (It has done irreversible damage to my brain) https://t.co/CCHfNTdX6q

Popular FIFA streamer Castro1021 also came out in support of the content creator.

Castro1021 @Castro1021



Love to you and the fam. @NepentheZ Much respect for you bro. Top professional.Love to you and the fam. @NepentheZ Much respect for you bro. Top professional.Love to you and the fam. ❤️

Here are some more reactions from the public:

Dan @VDDonYT



It’s obvious what’s happened here.



A jealous brother, who has let that jealousy and envy destroy his own life and he’s trying to drag Nepenthez down with him.



Clearly struggling with his mental health, but that’s no excuse for those false accusations. The @NepentheZ situation.It’s obvious what’s happened here.A jealous brother, who has let that jealousy and envy destroy his own life and he’s trying to drag Nepenthez down with him.Clearly struggling with his mental health, but that’s no excuse for those false accusations. The @NepentheZ situation.It’s obvious what’s happened here.A jealous brother, who has let that jealousy and envy destroy his own life and he’s trying to drag Nepenthez down with him.Clearly struggling with his mental health, but that’s no excuse for those false accusations.

NepentheZ @NepentheZ Dan Graham @DanMGraham Fully understand if you don’t but @NepentheZ will you stream 6pm content or make a video? Hope you’re okay my brother Fully understand if you don’t but @NepentheZ will you stream 6pm content or make a video? Hope you’re okay my brother 💚 6pm Video today for sure, and normal video content resuming tomorrow. Streams most likely back the weekend. twitter.com/DanMGraham/sta… 6pm Video today for sure, and normal video content resuming tomorrow. Streams most likely back the weekend. twitter.com/DanMGraham/sta…

Nepenthez will continue to release regular FIFA 23 Ultimate Team content reviews, but fans will have to wait until the weekend for him to start streaming again.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes