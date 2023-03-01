“He was manipulating kids”: Nepenthez brother TikTok allegations explored as YouTuber issues response 

YouTube Nepenthez’s brother John Douglas recently took to TikTok to share a series of accusations against the former. He began the video by introducing himself and went on to accuse his brother of making a fraudulent mortgage in 2017:

“Let me get started about Craig Douglas (Nepenthez). This guy if we research him in 2017, he had a 120 subscribers on YouTube, he was broke, he had no money, he used his uncle who is an estate agent to forge him a mortgage application so him and his girlfriend could get the first house.”

Speaking about the YouTuber’s 2017 court case, John said:

“In 2017 Craig Douglas went to court and he lied through his a** in court.”

He went on to accuse Nepenthez of scamming and manipulating kids and said:

“Craig Douglas got rich of scamming kids through YouTube. He was manipulating kids absolutely in the age between eight and 15 to steal their parents credit card details and pass on to him. A lot of families fell victim to this and I can tell you now Craig Douglas Nepenthez made millions with all that scam.”

John further shared his own experience and claimed that his brother did not help when he wanted to start his own YouTube career:

“Now onto me I used to have a nice humble laugh been a HGV driver for quite a few years and one day I woke up and decided I wanted more and I spoke to Nepenthez I said to him I’d like to start my own YouTube.”

He continued:

“The plan was to start YouTube and he was meant to help me set up but as soon as we done a little bit of research and he realized how much money I could earn he didn’t wanna know no more.”

As the TikTok went viral on social media, Nepenthez took to YouTube to respond to the allegations.

A look into Nepenthez’s response to his brother’s allegations

In the wake of his John Douglas’ allegations against Nepenthez, the latter took to YouTube to address the situation. He shared that he had to take his brother to court a year-and-a-half ago, as he was “harassing, abusing, and manipulating” him:

“A year and a half ago I had to take my brother to court because he was harassing me and abusing me and manipulating me and it was difficult to deal with. The final straw was when he started shouting at my kids.”

The YouTuber said it was something he hadn't spoken about online because it didn’t belong there.

He then addressed the allegations and said that the “first instance of lies” began when his brother said the YouTuber was broke in 2017:

“I was not broke at that time I already had a YouTube career that had lasted several years. The money wasn’t that good as these days in social media but I wasn’t broke.”

The content creator said he ran pubs for his dad in central London and made a healthy living. He said that he went full-time on YouTube in 2015 and was “making reasonable money.”

Nepenthez also addressed the mortgage allegations and said that his uncle was not an estate agent but a mortgage broker, who is now retired, but that his daughter and her husband are still in the industry.

He said that his uncle’s company bought a mortgage for them “but there was no fraud. You cannot get a fraudulent mortgage.” He also noted that the mortgage did not happen in 2017 but in 2006, nearly 17 years ago.

The social media personality also spoke about his court case over the Fut Galaxy situation and said it was a “dark time” in his life:

“I did go to court… The Fut Galaxy situation the court case that stemmed from that gambling commission the convictions I got through that I have spoken about them very openly because it was a dark time and I wish I did it differently.”

The YouTuber noted that his brother was not there in court with him so he cannot claim the former lied because he “didn’t say a word in court” and had a solicitor who spoke for him:

“I didn’t lie in court about anything… I was convicted for facilitating and promoting gambling without a license. One conviction was for facilitating gambling without a license and another was for promoting gambling without a license. Both carried £8000 fines and I was also ordered to pay court fees of £80000.”

Nepenthez went on to address the allegations about scamming kids and said it “obviously isn’t true and it’s harmful in the best of times.” He said that his “genuine actual brother” making such accusations is “incredibly painful and incredibly harmful.”

The YouTuber said that he did not scam “anybody in the first place, no less kids.” He also mentioned that the under-18 audience for his content is less than 5% and that it is “not targeted towards children in the first place and it’s not aimed or geared towards kids”:

“I am dad of three children I am not out to get people I am just living my life so it’s just a dangerous thing to say about someone especially when it’s not true, especially in social media age of cancel culture.”

The content creator mentioned that if the allegations made by his brother were true he “would be behind the bars” and the court would not let him go with a fine. He said that if the accusations were true, his peers, friends, and the people he has met in the industry would not have stood by him during the 2017 issue.

He went on to reiterate that the accusations were “untrue” and said he couldn’t scam millions of people because the turnover for Fut Galaxy was nearly 80,000:

“You can literally just Google it and find the publications, the website overall made nearly 80000 in 2015.”

Speaking about not supporting his brother for a YouTube career, Nepenthez said he rented John’s flat, paid for his accommodation, paid his bills, and gave him money to live off of “so that we could try a YouTube thing.”

He said his brother’s allegations were “ludicrous” because he spent “hundreds of thousands of pounds on this boy” despite the “volatile” nature of their relationship. The YouTuber said his brother wanted to create content in car games, so he bought him a driving rig, cameras, microphone, a PC and a whole setup to record content.

Nepenthez said that John also created a channel and started uploading and he promoted his content on his own community tab, but the reason why a social media career did not work for his brother is because he “expected instant results and it was difficult.”

The content creator mentioned that his brother made the allegations because “he is in a dark point in his life” and is just trying to ruin his career as he previously said he would via text messages.

He said that TikTok videos are “a desperate attempt to try to discredit me and the things I have done” and that it contains “lies painted with some half truths.”

He also called his brother an “unhealthy and mentally unwell person” who is just trying to ruin his life. The YouTuber said that his brother is “unwell and needs help” and said he attempted to get him the help he needed:

“If he doesn’t help himself the government will not help him.”

Nepenthez shared that there have been many times where police and mental health workers have been involved in dealing with his brother, but he still “needs mental health support.”

He added that the stigma around mental health prevents people from getting help and “things like this arise and causes problems.”

The YouTuber concluded that the TikTok controversy boils down to the fact that “he is just very jealous of” the career that I forged for himself, the money that he has made through that and the things he has from that.

Netizens reacts to Nepenthez brother's TikTok allegations against the YouTuber

Social media users were left shocked after YouTuber Nepenthez's brother shared several allegations against him via a viral TikTok video.

The YouTuber immediately addressed the controversy on his channel and denied the accusations made against him.

Despite the controversy, several social media users said that they believe the content creator and took to Twitter to share their support:

Elliot @Ifcelliot If you believe anything that NepentheZ’ brother said I worry for your IQ, he’s quite clearly a crackhead If you believe anything that NepentheZ’ brother said I worry for your IQ, he’s quite clearly a crackhead

Dan @VDDonYT



It’s obvious what’s happened here.



A jealous brother, who has let that jealousy and envy destroy his own life and he’s trying to drag Nepenthez down with him.



Clearly struggling with his mental health, but that’s no excuse for those false accusations. The @NepentheZ situation.It’s obvious what’s happened here.A jealous brother, who has let that jealousy and envy destroy his own life and he’s trying to drag Nepenthez down with him.Clearly struggling with his mental health, but that’s no excuse for those false accusations. The @NepentheZ situation.It’s obvious what’s happened here.A jealous brother, who has let that jealousy and envy destroy his own life and he’s trying to drag Nepenthez down with him.Clearly struggling with his mental health, but that’s no excuse for those false accusations.

LFCescoshay @LFCescoshay Nah not having the #Nepenthez brother lies. Seems like jealousy & bitterness to me. Plus I'm not down with family trying to betray you business. Nah not having the #Nepenthez brother lies. Seems like jealousy & bitterness to me. Plus I'm not down with family trying to betray you business.

DCG XampL @XampL_Xx This Nepenthez stuff is truly awful but please seek help yourself if you believe a word that came out of his brother’s mouth is true This Nepenthez stuff is truly awful but please seek help yourself if you believe a word that came out of his brother’s mouth is true

Liam🥇🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @Liam_Oreilly99 @NepentheZ you do you lad, anyone with a brain can see what you’re brother is up to. Chin up we’re here for you @NepentheZ you do you lad, anyone with a brain can see what you’re brother is up to. Chin up we’re here for you

cor.eyyx @EyyxCor that @NepentheZ video addressing the allegations and lies spun by his brother via TikTok was honestly such a tough watch man:(( seeing a man i’ve admired and supported for 10 years+ look so physically and emotionally damaged by all this is genuinely heartbreaking man:(( that @NepentheZ video addressing the allegations and lies spun by his brother via TikTok was honestly such a tough watch man:(( seeing a man i’ve admired and supported for 10 years+ look so physically and emotionally damaged by all this is genuinely heartbreaking man:((

Ciaran_Diffey @ciaran_diffey Nepenthez brother just seems purely jealous that Nepenthez is 50 times more successful than he will ever be and the fact people are going against nep without hearing his side of the story are just dumb Nepenthez brother just seems purely jealous that Nepenthez is 50 times more successful than he will ever be and the fact people are going against nep without hearing his side of the story are just dumb

Callum Boscoe @CallumBoscoe If anyone believes @NepentheZ has done anything other than try to be a good brother then, stop the world I want to get off. Hope your brother finds his peace and your family are okay. If anyone believes @NepentheZ has done anything other than try to be a good brother then, stop the world I want to get off. Hope your brother finds his peace and your family are okay.

However, some people also shared their doubts and called out the YouTuber over the allegations:

Aniq Choudhury @aniq1331 @NepentheZ actual animal he is how could someone do that to there own brother you should be ashamed of yourself and clearly don’t deserve the money and fame given to you if you treat your family like that sickening 🤢 vm.tiktok.com/ZMYUsuneT/ @NepentheZ actual animal he is how could someone do that to there own brother you should be ashamed of yourself and clearly don’t deserve the money and fame given to you if you treat your family like that sickening 🤢vm.tiktok.com/ZMYUsuneT/

... @Frejcnk Just watched the @NepentheZ brother video wow… some dirty pedo Just watched the @NepentheZ brother video wow… some dirty pedo

Nolaz @nolaz20 @jk720031 @NepentheZ It is his brother why would a full grown man make that vid randomly I doubt he would even really know about him otherwise @jk720031 @NepentheZ It is his brother why would a full grown man make that vid randomly I doubt he would even really know about him otherwise

As reactions continue to make the rounds online, it remains to be seen if Nepenthez will further address the situation or if his brother will react to his response in the days to come.

