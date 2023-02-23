Who is Tyler Oliveira? Brent Rivera amasses backlash for feuding with YouTuber at haunted 'The Shining' hotel

Tyler Oliveira got into a feud with popular YouTuber Brent Rivera last month while touring Oregon’s Stanley Hotel, where Jack Nicholson’s 1980 blockbuster, The Shining, was filmed.

Oliveira shared video clips of his encounter with Brent and his team on both his YouTube and TikTok channels. In the TikTok video posted on January 25, Oliveira said that Brent called the security and cops on him after he asked the YouTuber whether he faked his videos or not.

After Oliveira’s videos went viral, Brent Rivera took to TikTok to share his perspective. He did not defend himself against the words he used on Oliveira. Rather, the 25-year-old social media personality shed some light on his side of the story.

However, netizens did not believe his version of the incident, as Oliveira’s YouTube video showed a different picture. In Oliveira's video, Brent was seen telling him:

"Hey, uh, go have fun with your 100 subscribers."

Brent Rivera was criticized for this insulting comment. Oliveira also accused Brent and one of his friends, Eva, of making fun of his shooting equipment.

YouTuber Tyler Oliveira met Brent Rivera during a video shoot

Tyler Oliveira is a video creation specialist who makes comic content for his YouTube channel. He currently has more than 2.6 million subscribers and around 750,000 followers on his TikTok account.

Oliveira is from Modesto, California. He went to Gregori High School there. Some of his most-watched videos on YouTube include I Trained Like 'One Punch Man' For 30 Days, I WASTED $300 On Soulja Boy's NEW "Soulja Phone”, and "I ACTUALLY Sold "Big Chungus" to Gamestop.

Oliveira started his YouTube journey on January 29, 2018. His first video was uploaded on April 10, 2018. Initially, he used to upload mostly vlogs and prank videos. His account did not gain traction at first.

On August 15, 2018, a video by Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson, titled Attempting The Impossible Maze - $10,000 Challenge, was uploaded. It featured Donaldson flying over to Tyler Oliveira because the latter became the 7,000,000th subscriber on his channel.

Donaldson also had Oliveira compete in one of his challenge videos. The video has amassed over 48 million views since the upload.

Oliveira’s channel also gained traction from here and the number of his subscribers slowly began to go up.

A detailed look at the feud between Brent Rivera and Oliveira, as former is slammed on social media

Tyler Oliveira shared a video where the YouTuber recorded snippets of what went down at The Shining hotel a month ago between him and Brent. He said he was staying at the hotel and went outside his room to tour the place while recording it on camera.

On his way out, he spotted two women dressed like the two twins from the movie, standing at the end of the hallway. Oliveira walked up to them and asked what was happening, to which, the two women told him that they were there for a prank video.

After Tyler Oliveira asked the two women who was filming the video, he met Brent Rivera and two of his friends. Oliveira asked for their names and following the brief introduction, he went back to the two women to ask them if they were hired by the Brent Rivera crew, to which one of them gave a vague answer, saying "maybe."

Oliveira then continued with his own video recording and said that both the teams were only caught off guard. However, he went to Brent again and asked if he faked his videos, to which Brent answered "no." When he asked Oliveira the same question, the latter also replied with a "no".

At that particular moment, Brent told Oliveira:

"You're filming on an iPhone."

Someone from Brent Rivera's team laughed at that and even Oliveira himself shared a quick laugh, following which Brent and his team went about their way before telling the YouTuber and his companion:

"Alright, okay. Have fun guys."

Oliveira then walked back to his room and said that Brent Rivera did not find his question amusing. The YouTuber took his backpack and camcorder to go downstairs and continue the shoot. He said the hotel tour was planned several days prior and was scheduled in five minutes.

However, after going downstairs, Oliveira spotted Brent and his team at the back and that was when Brent Rivera passed the comment about the "100 subscribers".

Oliveira immediately asked back:

"Can we get that louder?"

Brent's friend, Eva, asked Tyler Oliveira if he did not have a directional mic on his camera. Brent told the YouTuber:

"Hey, we're filming our thing, you film yours. Let's not be disrespectful, okay?"

Oliveira claimed that he almost had a heart attack after walking out of his hotel room when he saw the two women in the hallway. Eva then asked him why he walked up to them and entered their space, to which the YouTuber replied that he paid $400 to spend a night at the hotel.

After that, hotel security came to the scene and asked Oliveira to leave the place. Somehow, the YouTuber finished his tour and went back to his room. But on the way, Oliveira and his team ran into Brent Rivera and his crew once again as they were both staying on the same floor.

By the time Oliveira reached his room, Brent and his team were filming him from the far end of the hallway on an iPhone. Oliveira asked him if he really kissed his sisters, referring to one of Brent's YouTube videos.

Brent then accused the YouTuber of harassing him for a third time that night and also informed Oliveira that he called the cops on him.

Netizens react to Brent Rivera's actions towards Tyler Oliveira and dismiss his explanation video

Brent Rivera's reasoning in his TikTok explanation video did not seem to match what actually happened at the hotel. He accused Oliveira of yelling at him and making fake videos. But in Oliveira's video, it was clear that he did not yell at Brent.

People in the comments did not believe Brent Rivera and mocked him for his statement that he makes "great content".

People criticized Brent (Image via TikTok)

After Brent called hotel security on Oliveira, the staff knocked on the YouTuber's door and informed him of receiving a complaint against him. Oliveira told them about the two girls standing in front of his room, to which the security replied that it was normal in the Stanley hotel as it was themed as a horror hotel in honor of The Shining.

The matter seemed to settle for a few seconds before it escalated again and security asked Oliveira and his team to pack their bags and leave the place. The cops had also reached the hotel by then. However, no physical altercation or violent verbal brawl took place between the cops and Oliveira. The cops were rather appreciative of Tyler Oliveira's team cooperating with the process.

