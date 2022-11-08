What does 'Mike who cheese hairy' mean on TikTok? Viral prank explained

Pranks and jokes often plague TikTok. The popular short-form entertainment app is filled with users who find new ways to prank their friends and family. For the past few weeks, the "Mike Who Cheese Hairy" trend has been riding the viral wave, leaving many people confused.

The original video was released on April 22, 2019, by user meli_a but didn't gain popularity until recently. For those who don't know what this trend means and are confused about who Mike is, read on to find out more.

TikTok makes "Mike Who Cheese Hairy" trend viral

The trend goes as such: the phrase "Mike Who Cheese Hairy" is written down on a piece of paper or on your phone, and it usually requires someone to read the phrase out loud until they realize what they're actually saying.

When read out loud, the phrase alludes to the reader claiming they have a hairy private part. The trick is to read it out loud and fast. It is an innocent and harmless prank that usually makes people around the reader laugh out loud.

One such video has taken over TikTok wherein the prankster asks his mother to read the phrase. This video has garnered over six and a half million likes because the mother in the video did not realize what she was saying. She kept repeating the phrase and saying, "I don't know what I'm saying," after that.

The internet finds the trend very funny, and some even took to Twitter to share it. One user told her followers that she managed to prank someone in her class who was reading available airdrop phones, and since her phone was named after the phrase, he fell for it.

Another user fell victim to it after their kids asked her to say the phrase out loud.

queen anne influencer @SianChristinaK Nobody



My kids: Mum say “Mike who cheese hairy” fast NobodyMy kids: Mum say “Mike who cheese hairy” fast

eIIarie @OTHER19PlLOTS guy in my (completely silent) class was reading the available airdrop names and goes "mike who cheese hairy...??? mike who cheese hairy.... AW MAN I FELL FOR IT" and thats the moment ive been waiting for since i named my phone that guy in my (completely silent) class was reading the available airdrop names and goes "mike who cheese hairy...??? mike who cheese hairy.... AW MAN I FELL FOR IT" and thats the moment ive been waiting for since i named my phone that

Jess Seej @SeejJess Say three times really fast:

"Mike who cheese hairy" Say three times really fast:"Mike who cheese hairy"

Netizens react to funny TikTok prank (image via TikTok)

The trend is being performed by the younger generation of social media users on older generations, typically their parents and grandparents. Younger employees also target older employees at the workplace to get a few laughs from the trend.

As of now, the "Mike Who Cheese Hairy" trend has garnered over 32 million views on TikTok, and its popularity continues to rise due to its harmless and sometimes wholesome nature. There are even several YouTube compilations of prank videos that feature this phrase that amass several likes and shares.

The phrase has gotten so popular that it has a dedicated page on the Urban Dictionary website explaining its meaning. More so, now, there is "Mike Who Cheese Hairy" merchandise available for sale. You can purchase hoodies, mugs, hats, etc.

