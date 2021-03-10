TikTok star Michael Le arrested after prank goes wrong 

TikTok star Michael Le "Justmaiko" was arrested for dancing on top of a police car.

Michael looks uneasy at the beginning of the video. It’s almost as if he knows that dancing or stomping around on top of a police car is considered vandalism in most of the US. Still, he thinks that once he’s been dared to do something, there’s no going back.

HELP THAT JUSTMAIKO DUDE GOT ARRESTED FOR DANCING ON A COP CAR — stella ♡’s julia (@raesbarrett) March 10, 2021

Michael starts the dance nervously but stops as soon as cops yell at him. He steps down and is promptly placed under arrest. Michael appears petrified throughout the rest of the video. It is clear that he did not expect this and has no plans for what will happen next.

His friends tried to find out any information they could but the officers don’t need to provide it so they don’t. Nevertheless, his friends try their best to be respectful and follow the directions of the officers which is the best thing to do.

The rest of the video is just everyone being confused, they do not know where their friend has been taken or when they will have contact with him. Many people do not know the process of arrests or what happens next, but calling any non-emergency police line is an easy way to gain any answers needed. Michael will be able to contact his family after he’s been processed and obtain an attorney to get him out of jail.

The TikTok star hasn’t violated any major laws that will get him into prison, and he didn’t resist, so there’s no reason for the police to believe anything other than this was a one-time mistake. He won’t be in jail for very long, but this is a great reminder to not break the law.

TikTok star Michel Le’s arrest demonstrates how much influencers think they can get away with breaking rules and the law as long as it’s just a prank

The truth behind a lot of TikTok and YouTube prank videos that involve the use of the environment is that they are staged. This way, anything that happens won’t lead to any real trouble. Evidently, Michael Le and his friends weren’t aware of that.

probably — stella ♡’s julia (@raesbarrett) March 10, 2021

One of his friends says:

Officer, this is just a prank video for YouTube

Unfortunately, that doesn’t make breaking the law okay. This is a big reality check for Michael and when he gets released, he will have a ton of content for his TikTok channel.

Many comments are wondering if this is real

It looks very real and many of the comments use movie logic to try and understand what is happening.

Image via YouTube

The cops do not have to read suspects their Miranda rights while they are being arrested. That is something that is read to suspects before being questioned by an investigator. If a police officer asks anyone a question while they are being detained in the US, then a lawyer can easily have that answer thrown out of court. If a suspect offers up information themselves without police asking then that’s different. Detectives have specialized training to ask suspects the right questions and get confessions which is why they also prefer to be the first person to interrogate suspects.

The police do not have to tell Michael’s friends where they are taking him. No one spoke up about being related to Michael, so they don’t have any need to tell anyone. They will contact Michael’s parents when they arrive at the Police Station because Michael is a minor and Michael will be able to contact his family once he is processed but police don’t need to tell Michael’s friends anything at all.