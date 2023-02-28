Who was Anthony Ciccone? Madonna’s elder brother passes away at 66

Anthony Ciccone, Madonna’s eldest brother has recently passed away. Madonna’s sister Melanie Ciccone’s husband, Joe Henry, shared the news via Instagram on Saturday, February 26. Anthony was 66 at the time of his death.

Joe wrote that Anthony Gerard Ciccone, his brother-in-law, whom he has known since he was 15, left the earth the previous evening. He said that he met Anthony in Michigan all those years ago and now many years have passed by.

The photograph he posted of Anthony was taken by Joe’s brother, Dave Henry, who noted that Anthony was a complex character. The two shared a brotherly bond.

Joe continued:

“I loved him, and understood him better than I was sometimes willing to let on. But trouble fades; and family remains— with hands reached across the table.”

Melanie’s husband bid farewell to his brother-in-law. Madonna and the other members of the family were estranged from Anthony Ciccone. He was battling alcoholism for a long time and was even homeless for a while, living under a bridge.

Anthony Ciccone bravely spoke up about his feelings toward his family a few years ago

Madonna's brother Anthony Ciccone (Image via Splash News)

In December 2017, it was reported by the Daily Mail that Anthony reconnected with his family after completing a program at a rehab facility. He even expressed his resentment and alleged that Madonna and their family did not care about him.

Madonna’s eldest sibling claimed many years ago that he was zero in their eyes and was a non-person. He said that he was an embarrassment to his family.

Anthony added that if he froze to death, his family probably would not know about or care.

He added:

“My father would be very happy if I died of hypothermia, then he wouldn’t have to worry about it anymore. He’s old school, he grew up in the depression.”

As for his sister Madonna, Anthony Ciccone stated that the two never loved each other. He put in harsh but honest words:

“I never loved her in the first place, she never loved me. We never loved each other."

Madonna's brother Anthony Ciccone (Image via Splash News)

However, according to a close source, Madonna tried to support Anthony when he accepted the support. During the final months of his life, Anthony was in contact with the pop star and their family.

But this past week, the former addict refused the support offered by the rehab facility because it was clear that he was finally ready to move on and stay clean. Madonna is one of eight children who grew up in Michigan. Anthony was believed to have been living there when he died.

The actual cause of Madonna’s eldest brother’s death is not yet known. It seems that the family wants to keep their privacy at such a vulnerable and devastating moment.

However, some have speculated that Anthony Ciccone’s addiction might have had something to do with his death. He was reportedly dealing with his addiction for a long time.

Poll : 0 votes