Final Fantasy XVI "Ambition" trailer revealed: In-game Kingdoms, the Deadlands, and more

Fans of Final Fantasy XVI have eagerly awaited more footage and information for the next title in the franchise. While fans know it will be a more action RPG, information has frankly been scarce about the world of Valisthea and the people who inhabit it.

In today’s four-and-a-half-minute trailer, gamers got to see another peek at Final Fantasy XVI, the various kingdoms that inhabit the world of Valisthea, and some of the Eikons that the powerful Dominants can summon.

A brand-new Final Fantasy XVI trailer has arrived, titled “Ambition”

The trailer, which has been named “Ambition,” puts a very serious focus on the various kingdoms of Valisthea. Each of these kingdoms can lay claim to one of the various Eikons - primal, magical forces of nature that can be summoned but who controls what is unknown as of yet.

Hiroshi Takai, Director of Final Fantasy XVI, has stated in a press release that the game is really starting to take shape:

“As the game edges closer to completion, the team has turned its full attention to debugging and final adjustments. Now that things are starting to come together, the game is sizing up to be something truly special.”

However, fans do know that the Grand Duchy of Rosaria claims the Phoenix Eikon. The trailer also shows Joshua, one of the main protagonists, summoning Phoenix to bring its power to life. Square Enix showcased each of these kingdoms in brief and their mottoes:

The Grand Duchy of Rosaria - “ A bastion of traditions.”

Holy Empire of Sanbreque - “Where ambition is divine.”

Dhalmekian Republic - “Where fortune shifts with the desert sands.”

The Iron Kingdom - “Forged in Faith and Fear.”

Kingdom of Waloed - “Indomitable in its isolation.”

Another interesting part of the trailer was the “Deadlands.” The name was given in a now-deleted piece by IGN SEA, which teased that the trailer was coming today.

FINAL FANTASY XVI @finalfantasyxvi

From a single spark, will the land ignite

A new shadow rises to fall upon the Dominants,

painting their destinies black as night.



This is the brand-new Final Fantasy XVI trailer, Ambition. Who shall claim their fading light?

Several of Final Fantasy XVI’s party members were seen walking through this place, but little is known about it, and it appears to be a place devoid of life. The trailer pointed out that Valisthea is slowly dying, and this could simply be a place where the decay is occurring faster.

Naoki Yoshida, producer of Final Fantasy XVI, discussed in a press release the difference between this trailer and the previous ones:

“Rather than focusing on action as we did in our last reveal, this time we wanted to give the world a more in-depth look at FINAL FANTASY XVI's lore and its rich cast of characters—with the Dominants front and center.”

Fans also got to see what could be called a demo reel of the various Eikons that are going to appear in the game. Some of them, like Garuda, definitely look familiar.

The end of the trailer also highlights several of the Dominants - the men and women who can summon the Eikons. This latest Final Fantasy XVI trailer puts the characters and Eikons on full display, giving viewers a taste of what the rulers of each kingdom are like.

These kingdoms all want to lay their hands on the Mothercrystals, each with its own purpose and agenda. Unfortunately, fans will simply have to wait and see what lies in store for the people of Valisthea in FFXVI. While there is no confirmed release date, it is currently set to be released in the summer of 2023 for PlayStation 5.

