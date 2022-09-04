“Five days away from streaming” - Sykkuno shares his concerns on going to New York with his streamer buddies

During a recent livestream, YouTube Gaming star Thomas "Sykkuno" expressed his concerns about traveling to New York with his streamer buddies.

The discussion started when Sykkuno revealed that the content creator squad would be going to New York "soonish" and that they requested him to join them. Thomas remarked that he was unsure whether he would be going on the trip and stated:

"They want me to go, but if I go, it'll be like, five days away from streaming, guys. Can't remember the last time I took five days away from streaming. Yeah, I actually don't think I've ever have! Actually, I'm not sure if I ever did."

Sykkuno talks about the possibility of him going to New York with other streamers

The Las Vegas native hosted a long gaming livestream earlier today and teamed up with fellow content creators Natsumiii, Aria Saki, and LilyPichu to play a variety of games.

Sykkuno spent some time interacting with his audience, during which fans wanted to know how the streamer's break had been. The YouTuber responded:

"'How was the break?' Uhh... what break? I don't know, but I am a little worried. So, a lot of the squad is going to New York soonish, don't know exactly when."

Thomas mentioned that he would be unable to stream for five days if he ends up going on the trip. Additionally, he claimed that he had not taken such a lengthy hiatus from streaming in a very long time.

Fans recalled when Sykkuno took some time off to attend EDC (Electric Daisy Carnival, an electronic dance music festival held in Las Vegas). The broadcaster responded:

"So, I'm a little worried about that, and it's not just streaming. It's also; 'EDC?', it wasn't EDC. I wasn't gone for five days. So, we'll see."

Sykkuno continued the conversation by stating that he preferred to play video games even on his days off:

"We'll see. I mean, the biggest thing, guys, is I think a lot of people know that even on my days off, quote-unquote, I'm still playing games all day because that's just what I like to do."

The former Twitch streamer talked a bit about his "biggest fear":

"So, I'm a little, you know, kind of want to go. Not 100% sure. You know what my biggest fear is? What if I go, and I feel like playing games? And I just can't because I don't have my computer, and then I'll feel trapped. A little afraid of that, but umm..."

Fans react to the streamer's stance

The YouTube comments section featured more than 32 fan reactions. While some followers advised Thomas to get a gaming laptop, others supported the streamer's perspective. Some of the most relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via Sykkey Daily/YouTube)

Sykkuno is a renowned personality in the streaming world who made a platform switch from Twitch to YouTube Gaming in May earlier this year.

He is a popular variety gamer, having played titles such as Grand Theft Auto 5 Roleplay, Among Us, Minecraft, PlateUp!, League of Legends, and Valorant on stream.

