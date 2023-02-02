"Fix your trash servers": Fans react as Division Rivals gameplay is disabled in FIFA 23

Division Rivals gameplay in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has been inaccessible to a large portion of the FUT community for the past 24 hours, causing quite a stir in the community on social media. With the current season of Ultimate Team approaching its conclusion, fans were eager to grind for their weekly and seasonal rewards, only to be hindered by these shortcomings in the servers.

This is a massive oversight on EA's part, as not only will this affect the ability of gamers to obtain the rewards of their choosing, but it will also hamper competitive FIFA players from qualifying for FGS playoffs.

Disgruntled fans have taken to social media to voice their dissatisfaction with the state of EA servers, hoping for quick fixes before the end of the season. One fan in particular was rather vocal in his tweet addressed to EA Sports, as he was unable to achieve the threshold of wins needed to acquire the desired rewards in FIFA 23.

Abhisek Banerjee @MercyKiller69 @EAHelp @EAFIFADirect @easportspl

I cannot play division rivals in fut fifa 23. Approximately 18 hrs have passed by in my region. I have to complete my wins for the reward upgrade. We want compensation as we cannot complete matches in due time. Fix your trash servers. I cannot play division rivals in fut fifa 23. Approximately 18 hrs have passed by in my region. I have to complete my wins for the reward upgrade. We want compensation as we cannot complete matches in due time. Fix your trash servers. @EAHelp @EAFIFADirect @easportspl I cannot play division rivals in fut fifa 23. Approximately 18 hrs have passed by in my region. I have to complete my wins for the reward upgrade. We want compensation as we cannot complete matches in due time. Fix your trash servers. https://t.co/uq3wGU2acB

Fans have their say on Twitter regarding the Division Rivals downtime in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA Sports recently revealed the patch notes for Title Update 7 of FIFA 23. With a massive patch being implemented, gamers were expecting server downtime on Thursday. However, no one predicted Division Rivals gameplay being disabled altogether, leading to an outcry on Twitter with fans demanding solutions and compensation.

The issue has been plaguing gamers for several hours, with some being unable to access Rivals gameplay for almost 24 hours.

With EA Sports earning a significant portion of its annual revenue from Ultimate Team microtransactions, fans have often voiced their concern regarding the publisher's inability to fix the FIFA 23 servers. This fan encapsulated the opinion of the entire community with his tweet, wondering why the multi-billion dollar company is unable to offer a seamless online gaming experience for its customers.

Aleksis @Aksuuh__ @EASPORTSFIFA unbeliavable that i cant play rivals just before season/division rewards. Crazy how multi-billion company cant fix their servers. Ea should give full rewards to everyone no matter what. Unbeliavable @EASPORTSFIFA unbeliavable that i cant play rivals just before season/division rewards. Crazy how multi-billion company cant fix their servers. Ea should give full rewards to everyone no matter what. Unbeliavable

Whenever there is a mess-up on EA's part, fans are quick to ask for compensation on social media. With servers hindering their ability to play Division Rivals and obtain the rewards they want, this seems as apt a situation as any for FUT enthusiasts to ask for compensation for their weekly and seasonal rewards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Several theories were also seen floating around on social media, suggesting that EA Sports disabled Division Rivals gameplay on purpose. With Team of the Year in full swing, fans are busy grinding to obtain as many packs as possible, and some believe that the developers want to extend the season to delay the release of seasonal milestone rewards.

Biz ⚽️ @BizmarkieFUT @EASPORTSFIFA @EAFIFADirect It’s so obvious what you’re playing at here, your going to extend the season thus not giving us our rewards tomorrow. I have friends playing in div rivals right this moment on the same console but all day I haven’t been able too. @EASPORTSFIFA @EAFIFADirect It’s so obvious what you’re playing at here, your going to extend the season thus not giving us our rewards tomorrow. I have friends playing in div rivals right this moment on the same console but all day I haven’t been able too. https://t.co/wRkMLX2fMr

With the majority of the FIFA 23 community panicking due to their inability to access gameplay, gamers who finished their Division Rivals grind earlier in the week were left rather amused. This fan in particular was relieved as he has already achieved the win threshold to claim his rewards in FUT.

Richard Page @RPagey #ea #FIFA23 Casually enjoying everyone lose their shit because they didn’t win 3 or 8 games to get their weekly/upgrade bonus on division rivals when I completed mine last Thursday. Life is good. #divisionrivals Casually enjoying everyone lose their shit because they didn’t win 3 or 8 games to get their weekly/upgrade bonus on division rivals when I completed mine last Thursday. Life is good. #divisionrivals #ea #FIFA23

While EA Sports has addressed this issue through the FIFA Direct Communication account on Twitter, it will be interesting to see how it tackles the problem and provides adequate compensation to the playerbase.

Poll : 0 votes