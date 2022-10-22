A former employee of Twitch streamer Kaitlin "Amouranth" has decided to speak out on social media regarding the streamer's abusive husband controversy as well as accusations that he doxxed her.

Marcial "Marz," Amouranth's former cameraman and content lead, posted a Google document on Twitter detailing his side of events that transpired at TwitchCon, as well as the days following.

The streamer accused Marz of escalating an argument between her and her husband by getting police and hotel security involved. She also accused him of leaking her address to get others to check up on her, a claim which he emphatically denied. Marz stated:

“I never gave out their address to anyone, and even sought out professional legal advice on how to tell people that I would NOT be sharing her address.”

Former Amouranth employee addresses husband controversy

Marz served as a cameraman and content lead for the popular streamer, whom he claims to have been personal friends with for the past eight years. However, the cameraman was let go from his job after he contacted other members of the team to check on her wellbeing, giving an update on Twitter to concerned fans.

marz @TheRealMarzbar Latest update on Kait/Amouranth: ppl on the team were able to talk to her and she says she's fine



Police went multiple times since 5am yesterday; She says she's OK so they can't do much



She spent all day talking to her husband to sort things out



Amouranth spoke about Marz's role in an altercation that took place at TwitchCon between her and her husband, accusing him of escalating the argument by getting hotel security and law enforcement involved in the matter. Although he stayed with her for a brief period of time, he soon left to board his flight home, which the streamer described as him "flip-flopping" on the situation.

In his Google Doc, Marz expressed regret for not staying with her throughout the altercation, but said he believed the police were better suited to handle the situation. He further talked about feeling unfairly criticized for his actions, as he was put in a difficult situation with seemingly no right answers. Marz claimed:

“I feel as though Kait was trying to frame me leaving her after calling the cops as ‘flip-flopping.’ Which turns this into an incongruent, lose-lose situation between me ‘not doing enough’ (e.g.: leaving to catch the flight) and ‘doing too much’ (e.g.: calling the authorities).”

On Monday's stream, Amouranth voiced her displeasure with how Marz handled both the situation at TwitchCon and the aftermath of last Sunday's stream where her husband's abuse was revealed to the public.

She accused him of doxxing her, saying he encouraged people to show up to her home to check on her. In his response, he denied sharing the streamer's address with anyone and expressed concern that her husband was intentionally misinforming her. He stated:

“I’m not sure where she received this information to make such a bold, false claim. It makes me worried that her husband may be misinforming her to push people trying to help away.”

Amouranth hasn't yet responded to Marz's comments and is currently taking a break from streaming.

