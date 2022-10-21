On Sunday, October 19, popular left-wing commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" reacted to Amouranth's recent "Freedom" stream following her domestic abuse revelation.

Exhibiting empathy following the "insane amounts of abuse" his fellow Twitch streamer endured at the hands of her husband, HasanAbi discussed the physical and mental toll of being in a toxic relationship. He said:

"That is like insane amounts of abuse.”

HasanAbi opines on Amouranth's recent "freedom" stream

Two days after the shocking revelation, Amouranth updated her fans regarding the ongoing situation and assured them of her wellbeing. Numerous prominent creators watched the entire stream and reacted to several key clips.

From feeling joyful about being able to "wear clothes" on streams to having the bandwidth to foster friendships, the streamer expressed immense relief and gratitude. She further exalted many of her Twitch peers for lending support.

Speaking about the abuse and restrictions imposed on her throughout the years, Hasan noted:

"Okay, so updates on Amouranth's situation. Let's take a look at what's going on she streamed or she tried to stream earlier yesterday while we were live. I didn't took a look at it because I wanted to see what was going I mean I was covering some other stuff but Amouranth talked about her situation as you all know. Yesterday she tried to go live and the police came and then she had to end the stream."

He further slammed viewers for being insensitive towards Amouranth and her ongoing condition. He opined:

"I mean ofcourse, I am expecting the internet not to be unhinged about this when they certainly will be unhinged about this because when have they never been unhinged? When have they not been unhappy?"

Exasperated by the community's whimsical reaction to the situation, he added:

"It is really depressing to me. People seem to hate her first of her husband did and now the same people are taking this out of her husband because people just hate women and they hate s*x workers, which is often tied to the hatred of women and it stems from you know wanting to police women's body."

Hasan felt particularly struck when she revealed how her husband prohibited her from attending any live events such as S*itCamp, girl strips and other collaborations. He lamented:

"This part I heard is real s*itty. Yeah, I mean that's actually crazy that is like insane amounts of abuse, right? Like it's insane like that level of control was exerted over her life."

Social media reacts to HasanAbi's take on Amouranth's situation

The livestream moment was clipped and shared on numerous social media platforms. As of writing, it has accrued over 173k views and hundreds of comments on YouTube.

A majority of viewers delved into the vicious cycle of domestic abuse. On the other hand, many celebrated the streamer for coming forward with her situation.

Here's what they had to say:

Fans reaction to the situation (Image via Hasanabi Productions/YouTube)

Fans reaction to the situation (Image via Hasanabi Productions/YouTube)

Amouranth's unfortunate revelation

On October 15, the popular streamer took to her Twitch broadcast and revealed unnerving details regarding her personal life. As per the online sensation herself, she has been in a toxic marriage for the past couple of years and has suffered intense abuse at the hands of her husband.

Coupled with that, her husband assumed full control of her finances and monetary accounts linked to content creation. As a result, she didn't have much financial security at her disposal. Fortunately, the streamer has received due support and has removed herself from this precarious predicament.

While the ongoing discussion around domestic abuse and toxic relationships continues to grab headlines, Amouranth recently took a break from her usual streaming schedule. The streamer couldn't confirm when she'll return to her official Twitch channel.

