"He's known about the situation for so long" - Amouranth announces her content lead's departure and shares details

Popular Twitch streamer Kaitlyn "Amouranth" announced that she had relieved Marz "The Real Marzbar" from his duties as the content lead of the former's channel.

A recent clip of Amouranth's phone call with her husband went viral. In the clip, the man on the call was verbally toxic. Following the stream, Kaitlyn shared further details of her tumultuous life. She stated that her long-time cameraman and content lead, Marz, was among the people who were aware of their unhealthy relationship.

Speaking about her association with Marz, Kaitlyn stated that the former was her longest-running team member. She also added that he allegedly withheld information that "escalated" the situation. She said:

"He's known about the situation for so long."

Amouranth claims that her cameraman was intentionally deceptive

As mentioned before, Amouranth has been on the front page of Twitch news after her conversation with her husband was leaked in front of thousands. Following the call, Kaitlyn's long-time cameraman and content lead Marz shared a post in which he revealed making a "wellness check" on the streamer.

However, in Kaitlyn's latest stream, the 28-year-old revealed that she had informed Marz not to get in touch with the authorities to avoid escalating the current situation. She said:

"Sunday night after TwitchCon I felt uncomfortable with like how much her was escalating matters cause it was very tense as you saw from my text messages, partly because of the miscommunication."

(Timestamp: 00:41:12)

She continued:

"He called security to resolve the situation forcibly and aggravated it further when he called police even though I said I didn't want to do that. I felt like he was attempting to create a scene out of a convention full of live streamers."

She further stated that she did not appreciate the unsolicited gesture from Marz. She added that Marz "sparked tension" in situations that were "dormant." She further revealed that he had left her to fend for herself after TwitchCon.

It should also be noted that the entire speech came as an explanation for one of Amouranth's tweets. In a post shared by Marz, the latter declared that he would support the streamer regardless of his employment status.

marz @TheRealMarzbar To be clear: I'm not JUST Amouranth's content guy/cameraman.



I've known Kait for close to like 8 years now - I'm not some guy who just started working for her.



I feel for Kait and I'm going to keep supporting her no matter what she chooses to do. To be clear: I'm not JUST Amouranth's content guy/cameraman. I've known Kait for close to like 8 years now - I'm not some guy who just started working for her.I feel for Kait and I'm going to keep supporting her no matter what she chooses to do. https://t.co/iGGxyFBZ0I

In response to this, the 28-year-old responded by saying:

"Stop it."

To corroborate her tweet, she said in her latest stream:

"That was me that said, 'Stop it.' I feel like he's just out of line right now after the way he acted at the convention."

Fans react to her take

Marz has been Kaitlyn's longest-running professional companion (among her team). Seeing their professional relations get severed generated a lot of reactions. The following are some of the comments that were shared on Reddit:

Amouranth's case has been among the most talked about topics within the streaming community. It remains to be seen if there are further chapters in the controversy.

Poll : 0 votes