During a livestream on October 17, 2022, popular Twitch streamer Asmongold called Amouranth's viewers "f*cking idiots" for demanding their money back after discovering she was married to an abusive person.

For those who are unaware, popular Twitch streamer and ASMR Queen Amouranth recently went live and revealed that she has been in a toxic, manipulative, and abusive relationship for the past few years. Naturally, the shocking revelation swept the internet, eliciting a slew of reactions, with many viewers, fans, creators, and streamers uniting to show their support.

While the majority of the gaming and streaming community showered her with positive messages and praised her for fighting mental and physical abuse, there were a few viewers who were less sympathetic to her current situation.

Certain members of Amouranth's community demanded their money back after discovering that she wasn't actually single and had been married for the past couple of years. That's exactly what Asmongold addressed in his most recent livestream, emphasizing how "pathetic" some people can be. He lamented:

"I think that you’re a f*cking idiot, giving her three thousand dollars."

Asmongold hit out at "pathetic" Amouranth's viewers for demanding refunds

Asmongold addressed Amouranth's viewers on his most recent live broadcast, who had been bombarding social media platforms with negative comments about the streamer and even demanding refunds after learning about her abusive marriage. In fact, one viewer went on to demand the $3000 he donated to the Twitch sensation during one of her recent Twitch livestreams.

Calling him an "idiot" for giving such a massive amount to her back then, Asmongold lamented:

"I think you are a f*cking idiot for giving her three thousand dollars. I don't think it's okay at all. You should be ashamed of yourself, you are pathetic. You deserve to lose your money and hey don't worry about it, think of it like you just paid three thousand dollars for a life lesson."

Continuing his train of thought, he said:

" Number one, you were'nt being f*cking scammed by any of these people because they made you, Amouranth never said, any of these girls never say oh if you donate money to me yeah you know there's a higher chance of you getting acknowledgment or recognition from me and you know I'm single."

He further added:

"I think these people deserve to be taken advantage of. I think people like that are just pathetic, and they deserved to be treated that way. Maybe it’s just a stupid tax and I have no sympathy for them.”

Social media reacts to Asmongold's latest livestream moment

As expected, the livestream moment was clipped and shared on multiple social media platforms, eliciting a plethora of reactions online. The clip has managed to amass over a whooping 171k views and thousands of comments in no time.

Sharing a wide spectrum of reactions online, here's what fans had to say:

Asmongold even went on to advise viewers not to donate such massive amounts to streamers and creators as it is not worth it. He was even quick to point out that those who did donate to Amouranth's livestream had no chance of ever dating her in real life, and it was all a ruse.

He went on to say that she never forced or asked her viewers to donate to her.

